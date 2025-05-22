"Definitely Canelo hands" - Fans react to footage of Belal Muhammad back in training after UFC 315 title loss

Belal Muhammad didn't wait long at all before diving back into training following a hard-fought, but ultimately unsuccessful outing at UFC 315. A recent clip was shared on X, featuring Muhammad, who can be seen performing boxing drills on a wrecking ball heavy bag.

It is one of the most underrated aspects of his game, with 'Remember the Name' being better-known for his relentless pressure, cage-wrestling, and pace before anything else. However, he recently leveled up his striking, enabling him to hold his own on the feet against some of welterweight's best strikers.

Check out Belal Muhammad hitting the heavy bag:

UFC 315 marked Muhammad's first-ever defense of his welterweight title. Unfortunately for him, he was unsuccessful, losing it in a thrilling, five-round war with Jack Della Maddalena, who butchered him toward the end, with the Palestinian-American star leaving the octagon with a torn lip.

Never one to wallow in defeat, Muhammad wasted no time returning to the gym, with fans praising him for his commitment to hard work. One fan jokingly referenced the former champion's past, self-made comparisons to all-time great boxer Canelo Álvarez:

"Definitely Canelo hands"

This was echoed by another fan, who said:

"Canelo*"

Others expressed their belief that Muhammad will author another win streak:

"Belal will get a few more wins, he ain't done yet"

Some encouraged him to pay his loss to 'JDM' no mind:

"Glad to see he didn't let it break him. Never let success get to your head and never let failure get to your heart."

Now, Muhammad will return to the drawing board and choose his next steps carefully. He does, though, have options.

Belal Muhammad could move to the middleweight division

Belal Muhammad is in a tough predicament, as he must await the result of the Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev welterweight title fight before knowing what his next step will be. He has no intention of fighting his friend, so if Makhachev captures the welterweight title, a middleweight run could be the way.

Muhammad has ready-made fights at middleweight as well. Sean Strickland recently called him out, inviting him to face him at 185 pounds and settle their feud. Meanwhile, Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, who fight for the middleweight title at UFC 319, have trash-talked him.

