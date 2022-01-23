Kamaru Usman hails Francis Ngannou for emerging victorious despite "difficult situations" at UFC 270

In the wake of Francis Ngannou's decisive win against Ciryl Gane, Kamaru Usman waxed lyrical about Ngannou's perseverance and determination to emerge triumphant against all odds. 'The Predator' recorded a unanimous decision win at UFC 270. The judges scored the fight 48-47, 48-47, 49-46.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' admitted that Ngannou faced a number of troubling situations, like his injured knee, that could have interfered with his preparation for the fight. However, the way he performed in his fight left Usman extremely proud.

Usman said:

"It feels amazing to be able to witness yet another victory for [Francis Ngannou]. This one was hard-fought. This one was a hard one because he had to deal with a lot of different situations, a lot of different things that could've prevented, you know, could've hindered this fight even taking place. So for him to persevere through that and get into a tough fight like this. You know, that dude, is no joke. Gane is the real deal and Francis proved why he is the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. I'm beyond proud. That belt stays in Africa."

In the aftermath of his fight, Francis Ngannou revealed that he had torn his MCL and injured his ACL three weeks before the fight. He was also engaged in contract negotiations with the UFC before the bout, which could've affected his mindset leading up to UFC 270.

Kamaru Usman on a collission course with Leon Edwards

A title shot has eluded Leon Edwards despite being unbeaten in his last 10 fights. However, Dana White recently revealed that Kamaru Usman, the UFC welterweight champion, may have to deal with 'Rocky' in his next outing inside the octagon.

In a previous conversation with Aaron Bronsteter, the UFC president offered fans some insight into a potential Usman vs. Edwards matchup. He said:

"100%. That kid’s had a rough run. He deserves it. If you look at it, [Colby Covington] lost to [Kamaru Usman] twice, [Gilbert Burns] lost, [Leon Edwards'] next. He’s number three.”

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter When I asked if Leon Edwards is next in line to fight for the welterweight championship, Dana White's reply was "100%"

However, White and the UFC matchmakers are yet to finalize a date for the fight. It seems like Leon Edwards has finally received the opportunity to stake his claim for the title.

