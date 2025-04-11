Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo give strong predictions for Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314

Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo have shared their prediction for the impending Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett bout. This lightweight clash will serve as the UFC 314 co-main.

Usman and Cejudo appear to have opposing views on what they believe will transpire between Chandler and Pimblett. During the latest episode of their Pound 4 Pound podcast, 'Triple C' seconded 'The Baddy' as the potential victor. The former UFC double champion said:

"I do feel like Paddy could really pull this off. Paddy's talking about a knockout, I don't see that. I think [Chandler] could also be sturdy and just keep it on his feet. Probably his best way of actually fighting... I can see Paddy 'The Baddy' doing other things... It's not too far fetched for me to see Paddy get his hand raised."

Secondly, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' highlighted the transition,' Iron' has made as a fighter over the years. He said:

"The power didn't go anywhere. I think now [Chandler's] even more confident in the power because when he's rooted and he starts throwing, most people get out of the way."

Check out Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo's comments regarding Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett below:

Michael Chandler touts weight-cutting success ahead of Paddy Pimblett fight

Michael Chandler recently touted his weight-cutting success after officially making weight for his UFC 314 bout against Paddy Pimblett. He has competed at lightweight for the majority of his career and has been cutting weight since his amateur wrestling career.

'Iron' has been open with the amount of weight he cuts to make 155-pounds and has highlighted the importance of remaining professional and never missing weight. After making weight for tomorrow's bout against Pimblett, he posted a photo on X, along with a caption:

"24 years of cutting weight and still undefeated on the scale. #UFC314"

Check out Michael Chandler's post below:

