"Give the Oga some respect" - Kamaru Usman laughs at Jorge Masvidal's recent comments on his striking 

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has responded to recent comments made by Jorge Masvidal.

'Gamebred', who has been defeated twice by 'The Nigerian Nightmare', believes the champion hit a lucky shot in their second fight. Masvidal was speaking on the IMPAULSIVE podcast with Logan Paul:

"On the feet, he's nothing special. He might have got me, but he's nothing special on the feet. He's not like a legit striker on the feet yet."

Kamaru Usman responded to this comment from Masvidal by sharing an Instagram Story from Darren Stewart.

Kamaru Usman shared the response from Darren Stewart. [Image courtesy of @darren_mma on Instagram]

"For goodness sake give the oga some respect now eh eh."

The Nigerian-born welterweight champion delivered a vicious strike to Jorge Masvidal that knocked out the Miami native in the second round of their rematch.

The word 'Oga' word is derived from Usman's native Nigerian language and has been recorded as far back to mean 'Chief'. The term is now more commonly used as one of respect when referring to a 'Senior' or 'Boss'.

'The Nigerian Nightmare', as the 'Oga', is a reminder to 'Gamebred' that he is the welterweight champion for a reason. Undefeated in the promotion and with five successful title defenses in a row, Usman is today the UFC's No.1 pound-for-pound fighter.

Watch the full episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast with Jorge Masvidal here:

Who next for Kamaru Usman in the octagon?

Usman holds two victories over the No.1-ranked welterweight Colby Covington and boasts an impressive five straight title defenses. After seemingly beating everybody, his success in the octagon raises the question – Who's next for 'The Nigerian Nightmare'?

Khamzat Chimaev seems to be a nailed-on future opponent for the champion. One of the UFC's hottest prospects right now, 'Borz' has leapt to No.3 in the rankings after a stunning fight with Gilbert Burns. Chimaev will likely face 'Chaos' next though, and a win in that potential matchup could get him a shot at Kamaru Usman.

KAMARU USMAN @USMAN84kg



This unwavering, decision to stand tall in the presence of fear, in the face of doubt and non-believers to simply say “I WILL NOT BE BROKEN”



🏿 🤴🏿 #P4P 99.9% Of the world will never understand.This unwavering, decision to stand tall in the presence of fear, in the face of doubt and non-believers to simply say “I WILL NOT BE BROKEN”🤴🏿 #ANDSTILL 99.9% Of the world will never understand. This unwavering, decision to stand tall in the presence of fear, in the face of doubt and non-believers to simply say “I WILL NOT BE BROKEN” 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 #ANDSTILL #P4P https://t.co/Q4ef0mOmcY

Conor McGregor is also expected to make his much-awaited UFC return in 2022. It is believed the former multi-weight champion could make the move to welterweight and challenge for the gold. McGregor has previously fought three times at 170lbs and has a 2-1 record. He has wins over Nate Diaz and Donald Cerrone.

It would be a sensational feat for the Irishman if he was to beat and dethrone the welterweight king. The fight would likely be the biggest payday of Usman's career so far should it happen.

Edited by Aziel Karthak