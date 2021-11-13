"Kamaru Usman hasn't done that" - John McCarthy explains why he thinks Georges St-Pierre has a superior legacy compared to the UFC welterweight champ.

Former UFC referee 'Big' John McCarthy was very clear as to who he thinks has a superior legacy between current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre.

On the latest episode of his podcast Weighing In, McCarthy, alongside former UFC fighter and co-host Josh Thompson, was asked the question: "Does Kamaru Usman have a better legacy than GSP?" John McCarthy responded:

"No, he does not have a better legacy. Dana is a promoter and is trying to promote the guy who is fighting for him right now and that's great, I don't have a problem with it but if you look at it and say, 'Who has the bigger legacy?' It's still GSP to this point, GSP also went up and won the middleweight title, Kamaru Usman has not done that, he has a lot left to do."

John McCarthy was adamant and stated that it would be hard for Usman to follow up on GSP's success, especially considering the fact that Usman seems reluctant to fight at middleweight for the title like St-Pierre did.

Kamaru Usman has made five successful title defenses since winning the belt in March 2019. As of September this year, Usman has also reigned as the UFC's number one pound-for-pound fighter.

Kamaru Usman at 185 lbs?

Kamaru Usman has stated on many occasions in the past year that he has no interest in moving up to middleweight so long as the titleholder remains long-time friend, Israel Adesanya. Usman stated that it would take a big payday for them to meet in the Octagon, claiming:

“If me and him decide we want to compete, and the UFC is throwing $100 million at us, then we’ll make it happen.”

It is safe to say that until the middleweight title changes hands, Usman most likely won't be making that leap up a weight class like St-Pierre did. Israel Adesanya is slated to defend his title against Robert Whittaker in a rematch for the middleweight title in February of 2022.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar