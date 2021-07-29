"Whatever I put my mind to, I go out there and I get it" - Kamaru Usman on how a potential boxing super fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez goes

Kamaru Usman may be the latest fighter to jump on the MMA-Boxing crossover bandwagon as he opened up about how a potential fight against Canelo Alvarez could go. Exuding confidence, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' declared that he could definitely take Canelo in a fight.

While answering questions during a Q&A on social media, the welterweight kingpin was asked whether he could overcome the challenge presented by Canelo Alvarez in the squared circle.

"I think I can do anything that I put my mind to. I don't disrespect Canelo. I think Canelo is one of the best, one of the greatest of this generation. But I also know whatever I put I mind to, I go out there and I get it. So if it's in the cards in the future, maybe we'll dance. We'll see!" declared Kamaru Usman.

Watch Kamaru Usman's Q&A session below:

Can Kamaru Usman really outbox Canelo Alvarez?

In a career that has spanned across a decade, Kamaru Usman has dismantled several fighters. Boasting a record of 19 wins, nine have come via KO/TKO. What's more, only three knockouts have come in the latter stages of a fight; he has recorded six within the first two rounds. In fact, Kamaru Usman's most recent fight against longtime foe Jorge Masvidal is a testament to the power he packs.

Canelo Alvarez, on the other hand, boasts a record of 56 victories, out of which 38 have come via knockout. These numbers tell a daunting tale, one that Kamaru Usman's numbers cannot hold a candle to.

What's more, Canelo Alvarez has exhibited devastating knockout power ever in the latter stages of the fight. Having recorded KO/TKO wins even in the final round, the Mexican's conditioning is something that Kamaru Usman may not be able to replicate.

However, write a fighter like Kamaru Usman off at your own peril. While the UFC welterweight kingpin may fall short in terms of victories and conditioning, the KO power he brings to the fold cannot be belittled.

If 'The Nigerian Nightmare' wishes to emerge from the fight with his wits about him, he would have to work extremely hard to bring the contest to an end in the first three rounds; for after that, it's open season on UFC champions, and Canelo Alvarez will be on the prowl.

Get Sportskeeda MMA's latest articles delivered directly to your feed. Follow our Facebook page now!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh