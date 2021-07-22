Watch: UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno takes boxing tips from Canelo Alvarez 

New UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno is looking to sharpen his stand-up skills. He was pictured training with the best boxers in Mexico. Moreno trained with Canelo Alvarez, Oscar Valdez and Andy Ruiz Jr. in an impressive workout session.

Canelo and Valdez are champions in their weight classes, while Ruiz is the former WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion. However, Moreno exclusively trained with Canelo Alvarez and worked on his hooks.

Moreno uploaded images of himself posing with the boxers to his Instagram account, while ESPN MMA shared a video of his training with Canelo. Moreno captioned his post:

"An honor to have met Andy Ruiz Jr., Canelo Alvarez, Oscar Valdez today. For me it is a pleasure to meet people I really admire inside and outside the sport, thanks for the advice."

The entire UFC flyweight division will be watching this with bated breath. Moreno has enjoyed one of the biggest rises in the sport's history, and he's only getting better with every fight. It's scary to imagine a version of Brandon Moreno who can punch like one of the greatest boxers of all time in Canelo Alvarez.

Also Read: UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno reveals if he's interested in a trilogy fight against Deiveson Figueiredo

Brandon Moreno's rise to the top of the flyweight division

The Lego enthusiast might seem like a nice guy, but he has the skills to hurt anyone, wherever he wants. However, things weren't always so good for Brandon Moreno.

He was cut from the UFC in 2018 after losing two fights in a row. It was a terrible setback for the flyweight, but he took it on the chin and immediately won the LFA flyweight championship in his first fight with the promotion. The UFC recalled him, and Brandon Moreno didn't let this opportunity slip.

He beat Kai-Kara France and Brandon Royval on his path to the title shot against Deiveson Figueiredo in 2020. The fight ended up being a majority draw after both fighters battled it out for five rounds.

However, Brandon Moreno didn't leave it to the judges in their second fight. He submitted Figueiredo in the third round to cap off a brilliant performance and become the first Mexican to win a UFC belt.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh