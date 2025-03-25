Kamaru Usman predicts win over Sean Brady, says matchup could rival his wars with Colby Covington: "Let's bang it out"

Kamaru Usman recently shared his thoughts on a potential welterweight clash against Sean Brady and predicted that he would get his hand raised over the surging contender. He complimented Brady on his ability and added that he believes it would be an entertaining bout.

Brady earned the biggest win of his MMA career last Saturday when he submitted former welterweight champion Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC Fight Night 255. It was an impressive win as he accepted the bout on relatively short notice and defeated 'Rocky' in his home country.

During the latest episode of his Pound 4 Pound podcast, Usman told co-host Henry Cejudo that he wouldn't be opposed to returning to the octagon against Brady and predicted a win.

The former welterweight champion used his past bouts against Colby Covington as an example for what fans could expect and mentioned that the Philadelphia native make for a similar fight due to his skill set:

"When you look at styles and the way that fights work, myself and Colby Covington, what did everyone say? 'Oh, they're both wrestlers. Oh, they're both economical fighters', and you saw what that turned out to be. We ain't even try to grapple. Let's bang it out. This has the potential to be one of those fights. I like Sean Brady, I like how he approaches the game."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below:

Kamaru Usman on how he would defeat Sean Brady

Kamaru Usman also described how he would defeat Sean Brady in a potential welterweight clash.

During the aforementioned clip, Usman highlighted his own abilities of being being well rounded and mentioned that he would adjust to defeat Brady regardless of where the fight is contested:

"I've always said it, I'm the perfect hybrid to where I'll nullify any style. It doesn't matter, I'm ambidextrous with the work. I can give it to him with the left or the right hand. Left stance or the right stance."

Check out the full episode featuring Kamaru Usman's comments below:

