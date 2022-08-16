"That's right around the time where The Last Dance came out" - Kamaru Usman how recognizing similarities with Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant helped him ahead of "emotional" fight against Gilbert Burns

Kamaru Usman recently opened up about his fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 in February 2021.

Usman and Burns squared off at the main event of UFC 258 with the welterweight title on the line. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was successful in his third title defense as he defeated the Brazilian via a TKO during the third round of the match.

In a recent interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, the welterweight champ recalled his title match against 'Durinho'. Usman admitted that the fight was emotionally difficult for him because of his close relationship with his Brazilian opponent.

However, he referenced the sheer perseverance and grit of athletes like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant in the sports documentary mini-series The Last Dance. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' shared how it helped him deal with his nerves ahead of his fight against Gilbert Burns.

Giving his take on his bout against 'Durinho', the Nigerian champ had this to say:

"When I had to fight Gilbert Burns, that one was a big one for me. I think I'm blessed where certain times things just kind of fall into place because I think that's right around the time where The Last Dance [miniseries] came out."

He added:

"So, you got a chance to really understand who Michael Jordan was as a competitor and I'm thinking about some of these things. I am like, "I think like that too."

Usman shared how the documentary series helped him with his feelings and how he related to Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He said:

"Because you know sometimes you think, "Am I wrong for thinking like this? Is it too much? Is it not like...what's going on? Is it too psychotic? Am I too intertwined in this?" and then I'm like. "Wow! he[Michael Jordan] was like that". Kobe Bryant, "Wow! he was like that"."

He added:

"You have to obsess about these things in order to be the best because we chase and we strive for perfection...It kind of helped me calm those nerves and deal with the kind of feelings that I was going through."

Check out Usman's full interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA below:

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2

Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman is all set to defend his title for the sixth time, against Leon Edwards in the upcoming UFC 278. The fight is scheduled to take place on August 21, 2022 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, in the United States.

Kamaru Usman will be meeting Leon Edwards for the second time in the octagon. Their prior outing, which was back in 2015, ended with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' getting his hands raised via. a unanimous decision win.

However, this time around, 'Rocky' is expected to be a stiff challenge for the champ. He is riding a 10-fight winning streak and currently has a pro record of 19 wins.

Kamaru Usman, on the other hand, is currently undefeated in the division and holds a pro record of 20 wins.

Both fighters boast impressive fight records ahead of the fight. It will be interesting to see if 'Rocky' can dethrone the champ avenge his first loss to 'The Nigerian Nightmare,' or if Kamaru Usman will make history repeat itself.

