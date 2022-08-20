Kamaru Usman refuses to say how he plans on finishing Leon Edwards - "It's my job to take their soul"

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has held back from revealing the game plan he will adopt against Leon Edwards ahead of their title clash at UFC 278.

In an interview with BT Sport, Usman said that he has reached the stage of his career where he will determine the game plan as per his opponent's style:

"That's the thing nowadays, at this point in my career. I don't necessarily say, 'Okay, I'm going to go out here and choke this guy, or submit him, or do this.' I'm going to take what this guy gives me. That's what I do better than anyone. It's my job to take their soul. That's essentially what I want. So whatever he gives me, I'm going to take."

Usman added that if Edwards plays to his strengths, it will culminate in a good battle between the pair. However, the champion has grown in confidence since winning the title in 2019, improving his striking skill set to go with his grappling ability.

Meanwhile, Edwards has worked on his grappling in the training camps leading up to this fight. He also holds a long unbeaten streak in the division since his last loss, which incidentally was to Usman in 2015. However, the champion has showcased his all-round ability in recent fights so the Brit will have his work cut out in the title fight on Saturday.

Alexander Volkanovski believes Kamaru Usman should not rely too much on his striking against Leon Edwards at UFC 278

The No.2-ranked pound-for-pound fighter Alexander Volkanovski believes Kamaru Usman should continue to do what he has done in previous fights to earn the win against Edwards. However, in a recent interview on the Mainevent YouTube channel, he admitted that the Nigerian-American could harm himself if he continues to prove his striking prowess:

"Usman is very well-rounded. He has shown that he can stand with the best of them. But, I think Usman can get it done purely because he's well-rounded. If he really thinks he's going to go out there and want to really prove his striking abilities and stuff, he could do himself some harm that way."

'The Nigerian Nightmare' won the first fight against Leon Edwards via unanimous decision. That said, two of the judges favored the Englishman in one of the three rounds. With Usman admitting that the challenger is the most dangerous fighter in the division, it will be interesting to see who the aggressor is from the get-go.

The champion has won 15 fights in a row and is aiming to equal Anderson Silva's UFC record of 16. With five successful title defenses already, he is certainly a force in the welterweight division.

