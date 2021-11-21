Kamaru Usman reveals when he first got to know Israel Adesanya long before the Kiwi's entry into the UFC

Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya are dominant, long-reigning UFC champions in their respective divisions. Both stars were born in Nigeria but grew up on different sides of the world before breaking into the UFC and becoming close pals.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' has now revealed that the two knew each other long before Adesanya arrived in the UFC. He also said that their first-ever interaction was over Facetime. Here's what Usman said in a recent episode of Black Box Interview:

"I actually knew Israel before he got into the UFC. He was still fighting in a small kickboxing show in China and the guy that got me into MMA - that superstar at the time - was making an appearance in China at that kickboxing event. He facetimed me and said, 'Hey, I got this Nigerian guy here, his name is Israel and put us on facetime.'"

Kamaru Usman revealed that the incident took place years ago and it was the first time he spoke to 'The Last Stylebender'.

Kamaru Usman on Israel Adesayna's failed bid for glory at light heavyweight

During the interview, Kamaru Usman was also asked if he thought Adesanya's move to light heavyweight was a mistake. Here's how Usman responded:

"No, that was a good gamble. If you are going to gamble, that's how you gamble. And that was a good gamble. I think with a couple of minor adjustments, I believe he wins that [light heavyweight title]."

When asked if he would move up to middleweight to challenge for the strap, Kamaru Usman said that he would have already if Adesanya wasn't champion.

Watch the full episode of Black Box Interview featuring Kamaru Usman below:

Kamaru Usman, the UFC's No.1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter, has beaten every current title contender in his division and could be overdue a leap to middleweight.

The welterweight champion joked about the possibility of an Adesanya matchup at the UFC 268 post-fight press conference. Usman said that he and Adesanya would be willing to fight if White was ready to pay a staggering $100 million.

