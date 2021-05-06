Kamaru Usman's manager believes Jake Paul 'dug his own grave' by tweeting photo of the Nigerian Nightmare's daughter

Kamaru Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has chimed in on the ongoing war of words between the UFC Welterweight Champion and YouTube megastar Jake Paul.

Abdelaziz believes Jake Paul ‘dug his own grave’ by tweeting a photo of The Nigerian Nightmare’s daughter.

Kamaru Usman recently took a shot at Jake Paul for being a Disney star. In response, Paul tweeted a photo of Usman at Disneyland along with his daughter Samirah.

Usman took offense to this and seemingly suggested that Paul’s tweet was a personal attack against him and his family.

The Nigerian Nightmare then proceeded to warn Jake Paul by responding to the Disneyland photo tweeted by The Problem Child.

"I understand you think this is a game which is probably why you don’t realize that this is how people Truly get hurt. I don’t play fighting and I can change your life in the worst way," said Kamaru Usman.

I understand you think this is a game which is probably why you don’t realize that this is how people Truly get hurt. I don’t play fighting and I can change your life in the worst way. https://t.co/Zch2xlDA9b — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 5, 2021

Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has now responded to Usman’s tweet and doubled down on the warning to Paul.

“Certain things in life off limits , when you cross them you must be punished and I believe you drugged your own grave Jake Paul is only matter of time my friend,” said Abdelaziz.

Certain things in life off limits , when you cross them you must be punished and I believe you drugged your own grave Jake Paul is only matter of time my friend https://t.co/iI9ARzSCQL — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 5, 2021

The MMA community has been divided in its opinion with regard to whether or not the photo tweeted by Jake Paul was a personal attack against Kamaru Usman and his family.

On one hand, there are those who opine that Paul simply highlighted the fact that Usman is no stranger to Disney.

However, Jake Paul’s critics claim that he tweeted the Disneyland photo as a way of escalating his feud with the UFC Welterweight Champion to a personal level.

Jake Paul and Kamaru Usman started their 2021 calendar year with spectacular knockout wins

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren (left); Jorge Masvidal vs. Kamaru Usman (right)

Paul and Usman are both riding high after securing wins in their last outings in boxing and MMA respectively.

Jake Paul started off his 2021 boxing schedule with an incredible first-round TKO win over Ben Askren at the Triller Fight Club Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren event (April 17th, 2021).

Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman successfully defended his UFC Welterweight title with a thunderous second-round KO win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 (April 24th, 2021).

Paul has been angling for a fight against Nate Diaz and Kamaru Usman, albeit in the sport of professional boxing and not MMA. As for Usman, he’s reportedly looking to fight Michael Chiesa next.