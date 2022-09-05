"I'm not only gonna bring her because daddy's victorious" - Kamaru Usman says Conor McGregor "missed the mark" on why he brought his daughter to UFC 278

Kamaru Usman claimed during his recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience that Conor McGregor missed the mark when he lambasted the Nigerian for bringing his daughter to UFC 278.

As the dust of euphoria settled after Leon Edwards' emphatic victory, a video of Usman’s daughter Samirah bawling in agony after seeing her father get knocked out broke everyone's hearts.

UFC superstar Conor McGregor jumped on the opportunity to jibe at Usman stating that fighters should stop bringing their families, especially their children, to fights. The former two-division champion tweeted:

"I feel this deep. I do not suggest bringing family whatsoever. Especially the children. This is different fighting. I’ve done both sides of this and feel going to the mission solo is best. You can see family again post battle. Will definitely be continuing this way going forward."

Kamaru Usman slammed McGregor's comments in the aftermath of his loss by claiming that the Irishman miscontrued the situation. He claimed that his daughter Samirah needs to see the highs and lows of her father's life and learn important lessons from them.

"When my daughter was crying, that one, it got to me. I didn't like seeing that. And then, Conor tweeted something and it was kinda blasting me about for like bringing her to the fight. Like he tweeted some mean things, and it was like how low of people sometimes.''

He added:

"I'm in a weird place like I'm trying to teach her. She has work ethic, but its kinda like,'' Uhh! I don't wanna do that today. I wanna quit." And I'm trying to teach her the best way I can without forcing her... But I'm not only gonna bring her because daddy's victorious. I am blessed right now with an opportunity to show my daughter that look how you can fall down, and look how you can get back up. And to see someone like Conor who does actually have children to say something like that, you're missing the mark big-time bro."

Kamaru Usman reacts to Conor McGregor mocking his UFC 278 loss

Conor McGregor was quick to mock Kamaru Usman for his knockout loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278.

Usman was well on his way to making the sixth successful defense of his welterweight title as he dominated the majority of the fight. However, Edwards pulled a startling high leg kick from nowhere to script an epic comeback against the Nigerian.

McGregor jumped on the opportunity to ridicule the Nigerian by posting the tweet below.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Usman gonna come out saying he from Pluto after that smack hahah Marty green pants from Pluto Usman gonna come out saying he from Pluto after that smack hahah Marty green pants from Pluto 😂

Kamaru Usman addressed McGregor's comments on The Joe Rogan Experience and said:

"'Even when he broke his leg, I didn't kick him when he was down. That's a very tough injury. I almost felt for him. I almost wanted to send him a message and say, 'Hey man, heal up, you'll be back'. That's just kind of who I am. This is a sport. It's a f***ing sport.''

