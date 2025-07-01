Kamaru Usman shares unfiltered take on Paddy Pimblett potentially fighting Ilia Topuria next: "It's a mess right now at 155 pounds"

Paddy Pimblett's potential title fight with Ilia Topuria has sparked reactions from many, including Kamaru Usman, who recently shared his opinion on the matter. Usman leaned towards Justin Gaethje as the Spaniard's next possible opponent while highlighting the 155-pound division landscape, where every top contender wants a piece of Topuria.

Topuria made history on Saturday by becoming the first undefeated two-division champion by securing a brutal opening-round knockout win over Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 317. Following his win, the new undisputed lightweight kingpin got into a heated face-off with Pimblett, implying a fight between them in the future.

In a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Henry Cejudo asked Usman about his thoughts on a potential Topuria vs. Pimblett clash. The former champion stated that he was not a fan of the matchup because the Brit has yet to prove himself against other top contenders.

''It's a mess right now at 155 pounds. It's very difficult to say Paddy Pimblett, you're next up when you haven't fought Arman Tsarukyan, Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira. I understand Arman weighed in as a backup...Who's done more than Justin Gaethje as far as favors for the UFC?''

Cejudo responded by saying that No. 1 contender Arman Tsarukyan deserved a title opportunity.

''That's not realistic, but the UFC moves on, bro. This is how you matchmake it. It does have to be Justin Gaethje versus Paddy Pimblett. And you do have to be fair. Give it to Arman. Arman does deserve that shot, bro. Like straight up.''

Check out Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo's comments below:

Demetrious Johnson favors Arman Tsarukyan over Paddy Pimblett as the next title challenger

While many are rooting for a potential title fight between Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett, MMA legend Demetrious Johnson chose Arman Tsarukyan to be the next to compete for the 155-pound belt.

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Johnson suggested that considering Tsarukyan's standing in the lightweight rankings, he should be offered a title shot over Pimblett.

''Obviously Arman Tsarukyan is the No. 1 contender, but they're forcing this fight with Paddy Pimblett vs. Ilia Topuria just because it's probably going to sell more. But I think the rightful person who should be getting the next title shot at lightweight is Arman Tsarukyan...What's the point of having rankings if they're not going to abide by their No. 1 contender? Let's just get rid of all the rankings, and let's just do a poll of what the fans want to see, and let's just run the event like that."

Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments below (3:52):

