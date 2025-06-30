"Everyone wants to see" - Ilia Topuria sets record straight on Paddy Pimblett fight amid Dana White’s reluctance

Newly-crowned UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria is taking the entire MMA world by storm after his first-round demolition of fan favorite Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 last weekend.
By doing so, 'El Matador' became the 10th two-division champion in the UFC and the first to do so with an undefeated record.
At the moment, the one fight everyone is looking forward is No.8-ranked Paddy Pimblett clashing with the 155-pound king. Despite his place in the rankings, the outspoken Englishman's history of bad blood with the champion is gaining a lot of traction.
However, UFC president Dana White himself wasn't in on the idea of Pimblett fighting for the belt. To Ilia Topuria, it doesn't matter if the boss doesn't like it so long as the fans are asking for the match-up.
In an appearance on the About Last Fight segment of the UFC on YouTube, 'El Matador' said:
"That's the fight that I think everyone wants to see. Maybe [that's] not the fight that I'm going to get in my next fight, but hopefully he's [Pimblett's] going to get a a fight, he's going to get a win, and finally we have that fight. A fight where two fighters really want to fight with each other, you know."
Chek out Ilia Topuria's comments below (4:32):
Paddy Pimblett says Ilia Topuria felt "weak" during UFC 317 post-fight confrontation
What stirred the Ilia Topuria vs Paddy Pimblett pot was when the latter was allowed inside the octagon after the champion won his belt. Not a lot were expecting the confrontation as there are more than a few top-ranked fighters ahead of Pimblett in the lightweight ladder.
UFC president Dana White himself admitted that he didn't authorize anybody to let the Englishman inside the cage.
Once 'The Baddy' and 'El Matador' went face-to-face with each other, words were inevitably said and the Spaniard ultimately pushed his rival before they got separated.
Speaking to Brendan Fitzgerald and Chael Sonnen at the UFC 317 post-show, Pimblett was asked about the push and how it felt. Pimblett said:
"He [Topuria] didn't get a big push like, he only done a little one, but he feels weak, you know what I mean. And as I say, I'm like, he's like there [decribes Topuria's height]. He was smaller."
Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (2:57):