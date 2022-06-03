Watch: Kamaru Usman steps up training intensity, return from injury potentially on the horizon

Kamaru Usman has seemingly stepped up the intensity of his training ahead of his highly-anticipated return to the octagon. Usman last competed at UFC 268 in November 2021, successfully defending his UFC welterweight title via unanimous decision in a rematch against Colby Covington.

Earlier this year, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' underwent surgery for an injury he'd been dealing with in his right hand. Usman was expected to return at UFC 276 on July 2 to defend his title in a rematch against Leon Edwards.

However, the UFC pound-for-pound king's recovery didn’t go as fast as initially expected. Resultantly, Usman’s comeback was postponed and the belief was that he could return in August.

Unfortunately, Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz recently suggested that he’s unlikely to return in August and that there’s no specific timeline for his comeback.

Abdelaziz did reassure, however, that Usman’s aiming to compete in his comeback fight before the 2022 calendar year draws to a close. On that note, Usman has now taken to Instagram and posted a video of himself punching a heavy bag and partaking in other boxing-related drills.

This step-up in his training intensity is being viewed as significant in regards to his comeback, as it indicates that his right hand is recovering well. Usman attached a statement alongside the video, which read as follows:

“Dem go bow for the result”

Watch Kamaru Usman’s latest training footage in the video below:

Kamaru Usman on why he isn’t rushing his return to the octagon

UFC president Dana White has consistently maintained that Kamaru Usman’s next UFC welterweight title defense will be his rematch against Leon Edwards. The Usman-Edwards rematch is one of the most-awaited fights of 2022. Despite calls for him to return at the earliest, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has remained steadfast that he won’t rush his comeback.

Speaking to The Underground’s John Morgan, Usman noted that the tendons on his knuckles haven’t fully healed yet. Usman explained that since there’s no blood flow in that part of the hand, it takes longer to heal.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA

UFC President Dana White says as soon as Kamaru Usman tells them his injured hand is OK they will make the Leon Edwards fight UFC President Dana White says as soon as Kamaru Usman tells them his injured hand is OK they will make the Leon Edwards fight 🏆https://t.co/NNkSMKuCf8

He highlighted that he might reinjure them by rushing back into training and fighting, thereby possibly causing career-ending damage, which is why he’s taking adequate time to recover:

“So these are the ones that I'm gonna be able to make contact with very very quick. And if I don't give it the appropriate time to heal properly, then I'm just gonna split that right back open and I'm out for the whole year. Potentially worse, do irreparable damage to my hand to where I couldn't potentially fight again. So, that's not a chance I'm willing to take right now.”

Watch the full interview with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' below:

