Kamaru Usman steroids: Every time the undisputed UFC welterweight champion was accused of using PEDs

Kamaru Usman's brawny physique has often drawn the suspicion of many in the MMA world. Conor McGregor recently accused the welterweight champion of steroid usage in a bizarre Twitter rant.

"F**k these juice heads anyway, I don’t give a bollox. I’m just calling it as it is. I’ve the biggest balls in Ireland with two lump hammers attached to me elbows. Send me in and I’ll pop that big pimple. Get 3 belts to go with my 3 commas," wrote Conor McGregor, firing shots at Kamaru Usman.

McGregor's claims aren't the first instance of Kamaru Usman being accused of using Performance-Enhancing Drugs. Former interim champion Colby Covington has often tried to insinuate that "The Nigerian Nightmare" might have breached USADA's anti-doping policy in the past.

In an interview with The Schmo, Covington insinuated Usman might be consuming EPO (erythropoietin). Colby's claims rise from the champion's decision to refuse to headline UFC 244.

"I wanted to headline that fight card [UFC 244] but Marty Fakenewsman [Kamaru Usman] had to clear the EPO out of his system. So, you know, why don't you go ask Marty Fakenewsman it wasn't just me he turned down," said Colby Covington.

Furthermore, Covington claimed that Kamaru Usman has been violating the anti-doping policy since the advent of the Nigerian-born's athletic career:

"I've heard a lot of second hand from a lot of his training partners. They have said they know for a fact he is on EPO. He has been doing steroids his whole career. I think his strength coach is a doctor. Also, he has another guy that used to train... he used to give all the guys steroids, back in the day in the MMA world," added Colby Covington.

Covington has been unrelenting in accusing Kamaru Usman of cheating. The number one ranked welterweight recently called Usman a "juicehead" in an interview with Submission radio.

When Colby Covington accused USADA of hiding Kamaru Usman's test results

The United States Anti-Doping Agency partnered with the UFC in 2015. Under their testing program, USADA conducts an average of five tests per fighter per year. The agency regulates drug tests scrupulously, having flagged several renowned UFC stars in the past.

However, Colby Covington believes the agency has withheld Kamaru Usman's test results. During the UFC 245 media scrum, Covington blamed the UFC for protecting the champion:

"Where’s the testing? I love USADA; I love Jeff Noviztky, but c’mon, guys, let’s be honest. USADA works for the UFC, so you really think that the UFC is going to pull a main event or test a guy that could potentially fail the test and ruin their business? I don’t think so," said Colby Covington.

Video: UFC 245’s Colby Covington accuses Kamaru Usman of using steroids (@Mckeever89) https://t.co/g5SLY4cUQ5 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) November 2, 2019