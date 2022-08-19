Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards prediction shared by Chael Sonnen - I think that I agree with Khamzat Chimaev

Chael Sonnen has revealed he agrees with Khamzat Chimaev's prediction for the upcoming rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards.

Chimaev, who is set to face the winner if he can defeat Nate Diaz next month, recently gave his prediction for the welterweight title clash. The Chechen-born Swede believes both Usman and Edwards have improved since their first fight but the 28-year-old is leaning towards 'The Nigerian Nightmare' retaining his title.

In an interview with The MacLife, 'Borz' said:

"I actually am like 60/40 for Usman, yeah... [From] when they last met, they're both completely different. Kamaru's getting much better boxing, and Leon's getting better wrestling. It's an interesting fight for me as well."

'The American Gangster' discussed Chimaev's comments on his YouTube channel, stating that he's inclined to agree:

"This is the right fight. He [Kamaru Usman] needs this contest against [Leon] Edwards... [Khamzat] Chimaev put this fight 60% he's favoruing Usman and 40% Edwards. I think that I see it that same way. I don't think Usman is ever going to be in great jeopardy, I dont think he's ever going to be in trouble. Even the rounds that he wins, he's going to barely win. It's going to be close. My official prediction, and still your champion, Kamaru Usman."

Catch Chael Sonnen's full video here:

Michael Bisping states how Leon Edwards can find success against Kamaru Usman

The rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards is one of the most highly anctipated welterweight bouts in recent history.

The story between Usman and Edwards started back in 2015 when the pair first fought. 'The Nigerman Nightmare' took the victory by unanimous decision but both fighters have improved dramatically since then. In the seven years since their bout, Usman has captured and defended the 170lb title on multiple occasions whereas 'Rocky' has built an impressive 10-fight undefeated run.

Michael Bisping, unsurprisingly rooting for his British counterpart, has stated where he believes the 30-year-old will find success against the champ. In a video on his YouTube channel, 'The Count' said:

"We saw Colby Covington have success with the hands against Kamaru. If Colby has success with his hands against Kamaru then you can bet your bottom dollar that Leon Edwards will have success with his hands or striking... He's gonna have to watch the wrestling. It's gonna be a dog fight."

Watch Michael Bisping's fight breakdown on his YouTube channel here:

