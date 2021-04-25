Who is Kamaru Usman's wife?

Kamaru Usman is reportedly married to Eleslie Dietzsch. According to an entertainment outlet, PlayersGF, Dietzsch is of Brazilian descent and was born on November 22, 1986.

Usman and Dietzsch have preferred to keep their relationship private. The UFC welterweight champion publicly addressed his relationship status back in 2016, where he referred to Dietzsch as his girlfriend, per Playerwiveswiki.com

“I’m loving Brazil, my girlfriend is Brazilian, my daughter is half-Brazilian," said Usman.

My little princess is 4 years old today 😍👼🏽. Woooow where did 4 years go!! pic.twitter.com/JVQinlCX5w — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) July 29, 2018

Dietzsch was also present at UFC 261, where Kamaru Usman defended his welterweight championship for the fifth consecutive time.

Although Usman and Dietzsch have been in a relationship for more than five years, not too many pictures of the duo have surfaced online, indicating the respect they have for each other's privacy.

The pair also have a daughter named Samirah, who was born in August 2014. Usman has consistently shown his love for the six-year-old on social media.

Samirah also has an Instagram account which is probably managed by her parents. The six-year-old has remained fairly active on the photo-sharing platform and has repeatedly been seen accompanying her father during some of his training sessions.

Kamaru Usman flatlines Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261

UFC 261: Usman v Masvidal 2

Kamaru Usman faced Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 261. After months of back-and-forth between the two welterweights, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' put an end to their rivalry with a stunning knockout win.

Usman looked confident going into the first round and appeared to have an edge over Masvidal in terms of both striking and wrestling. In the second round, Usman caught 'Gamebred' with a massive right hand that stunned the 'BMF'.

Usman proceeded to land some vicious hammer strikes while Masvidal was trying to regain consciousness, which forced the referee to halt the contest.

