Kana backs Superlek to school Nabil Anane again in world title unification war at ONE 172 in Saitama

By Craig Pekios
Modified Mar 16, 2025 06:35 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship

Former K-1 queen Kana Morimoto is backing Superlek to come out on top in his title unification clash at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Emanating from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23, ONE Championship will feature five massive world title fights, including a highly anticipated rematch between ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder Superlek and ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane.

Speaking with ONE ahead of ONE's return to 'The Land of the Rising Sun,' Kana shared which fights she's most looking forward to at the event. She also threw her support behind Superlek to come out on top against the 6'4" Algerian Thai sensation.

"I am looking forward to it all," Kana said. "But personally, I’m really looking forward to Tawanchai vs. Noiri and Superlek vs. Nabil. I will go for Superlek!"
It will be the second-ever meeting between Superlek and Anane, the first coming in June 2023 when Anane made his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 22. On that night, 'The Kicking Machine' made quick work of Anane, scoring a first-round knockout.

Since then, Anane has built a six-fight win streak, including a stunning first-round TKO over Nico Carrillo to claim the interim bantamweight Muay Thai title.

Kana looks to add ONE gold to her collection of world titles

Also on tap for ONE 172 is a massive ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title tilt as the division's reigning champion, Phetjeeja, puts her 26 pounds of gold on the line against Kana.

Kana goes into her first shot at ONE Championship gold on the heels of a big unanimous decision victory over Moa Carlsson in her sophomore appearance at ONE Friday Fights 95. Before that, she put together 22 wins under the Krush and K-1 banners with 11 of those victories coming by way of knockout.

Along the way, she became a four-time K-1 champion and won the K-1 Women's Flyweight World Grand Prix Tournament.

Next, she'll look to add a ONE world title to her collection, but to do so, she'll have to go through one of the most experienced female Thai fighters on the planet.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

Edited by Anurag Mitra
