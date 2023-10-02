"Kardashians, watch out" - Celebrity matriarch Kris Jenner warned about raging popularity of Tyson Fury's wife Paris Fury

The Kardashians should watch out, as Paris Fury and her reality show are booming.

Earlier this summer, 'At Home With The Furys' was released on Netflix. The show followed Tyson Fury, his brother Tommy, and his partner Molly-Mae Hague, and features all the appearances one would expect. Yes, John Fury showed up.

Nonetheless, the best part of the show has been the chemistry between Paris Fury and her husband. The wife, who has mostly been quiet throughout 'The Gypsy King's' boxing career, but was kind and sweet in the Netflix reality show. She instead became a large focus on the program, arguably more than her husband.

The first season of the show was massively successful and had great ratings. Fury was so impressive, that celebrity insider Mayah Riaz believes that the Kardashians have their eyes on it. Well, they should anyway.

In an interview with The Mirror, Riaz opined that Kris Jenner and others have a lot to learn from the program. The insider stated:

"Her charisma, relatability, inspiring journey, and entrepreneurial spirit make her a captivating presence on screen. As a mother of six, viewers are not only able to relate to Paris but are also inspired by her... As the show progresses, Paris Fury continues to shine and inspire, leaving a huge impact on audiences. The show has done her more favours than it has for Tommy. Kardashians, watch out."

Will Paris Fury star in another season of her Netflix show?

There might be a second season of 'At Home With The Furys' with Paris Fury, but that remains to be seen.

Obviously, many fans likely tuned in to see Tyson Fury, but instead, most of the focus was on his wife and family. As 'The Gyspy King' has stated, it wasn't necessarily because of any design decisions made by the filming staff.

It's generally because the boxer really hated being on the show, to begin with. Furthermore, Paris Fury noted in later interviews that some of her older children weren't exactly looking forward to being on screen either.

With all that in mind, it remains to be seen if there will be a second season of the show. However, given the ratings and the praise directed at the Fury family, it seems like they could have it if they want it.

Given the British star's recent success and time in the spotlight, it seems that it could happen. Furthermore, Fury seems to enjoy the fame, as she recently released her first book.

