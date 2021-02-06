Karol Rosa: 3 things you need to know about the UFC bantamweight

UFC bantamweight Karol Rosa is set to face Joselyn Edwards in the prelims of UFC Vegas 18. Rosa is riding high on a four-fight winning streak and will look to secure another victory at Fight Night 184. Here are three things that UFC fans should know about the up-and-coming talent from Brazil:

#3 What does Karol Rosa have in common with former UFC champion Jessica Andrade?

Apart from their nationality, Jessica Andrade and Karol Rosa share their training camps as well. The two UFC fighters are teammates at Parana Vale Tudo MMA gym located in Brazil. Both Andrade and Rosa are brown belts in BJJ and are well-versed in Muay Thai as well. Despite being a brown belt in BJJ, Rosa has showcased high striking output with effective combinations in most of her previous fights.

#2 When did Karol Rosa make her UFC debut?

Karol Rosa fought in many smaller promotions before she got the opportunity to fight in the biggest MMA promotion in the world, the UFC. It was in August of 2019 when Rosa finally stepped foot on UFC canvas. She defeated her opponent, Lara Procopoi, via a split decision and made her mark in the bantamweight division.

It’s the proof that I am ready for high level competition. I was close to signing a few times and had some losses along the way that didn’t help my case, but finally it’s my time to show the world who Karol Rosa is.

#1 How did Karol Rosa enter into the world of MMA?

Even as a child, Karol Rosa showed the traits of a fighter. Considering her fierce attitude, Rosa's cousin introduced her to world of Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu. She was merely 13 years old when she enrolled at the local Jiu-Jitsu gym and started her training.

Prior to beginning her career in MMA, Rosa waited tables at a restaurant to support her expenses. As she became better at the craft of fighting, Rosa started to teach classes at the gym as well. She worked hard and finally got and finally got her first break in 2012 at HCC.

The first loss that Karol suffered came at the hands of veteran Gisele Moreira in 2017. Two years later, in April of 2019, Karol Rose exacted revenge and defeated Moreira in the third round via TKO.

"I defeated the person that handed me my first loss, Contender Series veteran Gisele Moreira. Champion at three promotions back in Brazil", said Karol Rosa.