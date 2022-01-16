Katlyn Chookagian reveals that despite being ranked No.2, the UFC doesn't want to renew her contract

Katlyn Chookagian secured a dominant unanimous decision victory against Jennifer Maia at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze. All three judges scored the contest 30-27 in favor of 'The Blonde Fighter'.

During the post-fight press conference, Chookagian was asked about the possibility of a title shot for her next fight. In response, the 33-year-old revealed that the UFC wasn't interested in renewing her contract before the fight, despite being ranked No.2 in the flyweight division. She said:

"I don't know [about the possibility of a title shot]. We'll see. This was my last fight on my contract so I think the UFC needs to resign me before I think about that. I mean, I'm on a, I think, three-fight win streak, all top five opponents, so you know, I would hope they resign me. You know, they didn't wanna extend my contract before this fight so hopefully I proved that I belong here."

Chookagian added that most of her victories in the UFC have come against ranked fighters. The 33-year-old believes that with all the achievements during her stint in the UFC, she has earned her spot in the promotion.

Catch Katlyn Chookagian's full appearance at the post-fight press conference below:

Katlyn Chookagian has already fought Valentina Shevchenko once for the flyweight title

Katlyn Chookagian took on Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 247 with the flyweight title on the line. The fight didn't go in favor of the 33-year-old, as she was stopped by the Russian in the third round via TKO.

After the loss, 'The Blonde Fighter' went on to win four of her next five fights.

Chookagian is now tied with 'Bullet' for most wins (8) in the UFC's flyweight division. This includes wins over fighters like Joanne Calderwood, Cynthia Calvillo and Antonina Shevchenko.

In her post-fight interview, the 33-year-old expressed interest in fighting former bantamweight champion Miesha Tate. Interestingly, before competing as a 125-pounder, 'The Blonde Fighter' fought three times in the UFC's bantamweight division. Chookagian won two of those encounters against Lauren Murphy and Irene Aldana.

Edited by David Andrew