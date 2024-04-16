Kayla Harrison reminds Ali Abdelaziz of Khabib Nurmagomedov - "She will be the most avoided fighter"

UFC 300 featured the first-ever two-time Olympic gold medalist debutante, Kayla Harrison in a bantamweight bout against former champion Holly Holm.

Harrison put in a stellar performance and was dominant from the get-go. The newcomer needed under two minutes in the second round to lock up Holm in a rear-naked choke and notch her first victory in the octagon.

Check out Kayla Harrison's submission victory against Holly Holm below:

Harrison's agent, Ali Abdelaziz, cannot help but be reminded of his longtime friend and client, Khabib Nurmagomedov. In a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Abdelaziz addressed multiple topics.

He called out bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington and No.1 contender Julianna Pena and predicted that Harrison would be avoided by most fighters. A similar situation was faced by Nurmagomedov before his championship reign as his fearsome reputation preceded him.

Abdelaziz also dismissed the possibility of the former double champion Amanda Nunes' return. He wrote:

"Where is Raquel, Juliana everyone was talking about demise of @KaylaH 2024 she will be the most avoided Fighter remind me of Khabib before become champion Amanda never gonna come back don’t get too excited"

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's post on X regarding Kayla Harrison:

Kayla Harrison wants title shot next, responds to Amanda Nunes

Kayla Harrison is a two-time PFL lightweight champion and wants to add to her titles in the UFC.

In the post-fight press conference, she expressed interest in challenging for the title before the end of the year. Harrison said:

"Yeah, I mean the goal was to go out and make a statement and be so good that that's what's next [title shot]. I want to be UFC champion by the end of the year so I hope that I did enough tonight, to do that. I hope that I impressed the bosses and the matchmakers."

Former bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes took to X and posted a video of herself seemingly expecting to hear a call-out from Harrison in her octagon interview. Harrison clarified why she did not mention Nunes and stated she was open to the former double champ's return.

She said:

"I didn't call Amanda's name because Amanda's not the UFC champion. She retired. I thought she was happily retired. I would love to win a UFC title and if Amanda wants to come back, I'll welcome her with open arms."

Check out Kayla Harrison's full comments below (2:48):

