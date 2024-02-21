“Keep on digging all that dirt on him” – Jarred Brooks out to prove that Joshua Pacio isn’t on his level in Qatar rematch

At ONE 166, Jarred Brooks is out to send Joshua Pacio back down the pecking order for good this time around.

The ONE strawweight MMA world champion has never been short on self confidence, but it’s hard to deny him when he backs it up with his performances in the circle.

That’s exactly what happened at ONE 164, where after months of trash talking the strawweight champion, he was able to dethrone Pacio to maintain his undefeated run in the division.

Now, Jarred Brooks hopes to put the final nail in this coffin by beating Pacio for a second time on March 1 to cement his status as the best strawweight on the roster and spoil any idea of ‘The Passion’ reclaiming the belt inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

He told The MMA Superfan in a recent interview that he is excited to derail the hype train around his opponent after already beating him once before:

“Yeah, all of ONE Championship, all of the Philippines, they’ve been digging him up from his grave, and now it's time that I put him right back in and keep on digging, keep on digging all that dirt on him.”

Watch the full interview below:

Self-confidence is one of Jarred Brooks’ best attributes

For other fighters, talking about being overconfident can be a dangerous line that can bite back. In the case of Jarred Brooks, it’s not much of a concern.

‘The Monkey God’ has proven time and time again that he will disregard his opponents ahead of the fight but still maintain his drive and focus in training camp to ensure that he gets his hand raised.

The perfect example of this was his first fight with Joshua Pacio, where - despite everything that he had said - Brooks fought smart and composed to ensure victory.

He says what he wants but don’t think that just because Brooks likes to call his shots, that he isn’t dedicated to keeping hold of the belt by any means necessary.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.