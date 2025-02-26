“Keep growing” - Brazilian legend Bibiano Fernandes says it’s time to ‘pass the knowledge’ to the next generation

Former longtime ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and now recently retired 'The Flash' Bibiano Fernandes of Brazil has called it a career following his close split decision victory over Filipino rival 'The Silencer' Kevin Belingon last week at ONE 171: Qatar.

Fernandes delivered a vintage performance, using his veteran savvy and unparalleled grappling ability to stifle Belingon and get the judges' nod after three hard-fought rounds.

Now, 'The Flash' is looking to go back home and continue being a coach to the next generation of mixed martial artists.

The 44-year-old ONE Championship legend told the media at the ONE 171: Qatar official post-event press conference:

"I will coach and go back home, spend time with my kids a little bit, and go back to my school and see what's next for Mr. Chatri here, go to Japan. But the thing is, keep moving. Keep growing. Pass the knowledge. Inspire the people, especially the next champion. Same as I said in the beginning, right, never give up. Keep it going. If you want to be a champion, you have to put your time in there."

ONE 171: Qatar was broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, last Thursday, February 20. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com or on the official YouTube channel.

Bibiano Fernandes looks back on incredible ONE Championship career: "I put my heart in there"

Now that he's riding off into the sunset, 'The Flash' Bibiano Fernandes can't help but look back fondly on an incredible ONE Championship career for more than a decade.

He told the media:

"That division I had, I helped build that division. I did. I understand the game, I keep going. And every time I fight, I put my heart in there. I only go fight. Thank you Chatri, thank you ONE Championship. Thank you, everyone, [every] person that works in ONE Championship from the bottom to the top. Thank you everybody. Thank you to you guys. Thank you for all the support I had throughout my career. Thank you."

