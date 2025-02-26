  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “Keep growing” - Brazilian legend Bibiano Fernandes says it’s time to ‘pass the knowledge’ to the next generation

“Keep growing” - Brazilian legend Bibiano Fernandes says it’s time to ‘pass the knowledge’ to the next generation

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Feb 26, 2025 08:08 GMT
Bibiano Fernandes - Photo by ONE Championship
Bibiano Fernandes - Photo by ONE Championship

Former longtime ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and now recently retired 'The Flash' Bibiano Fernandes of Brazil has called it a career following his close split decision victory over Filipino rival 'The Silencer' Kevin Belingon last week at ONE 171: Qatar.

Ad

Fernandes delivered a vintage performance, using his veteran savvy and unparalleled grappling ability to stifle Belingon and get the judges' nod after three hard-fought rounds.

Now, 'The Flash' is looking to go back home and continue being a coach to the next generation of mixed martial artists.

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 44-year-old ONE Championship legend told the media at the ONE 171: Qatar official post-event press conference:

"I will coach and go back home, spend time with my kids a little bit, and go back to my school and see what's next for Mr. Chatri here, go to Japan. But the thing is, keep moving. Keep growing. Pass the knowledge. Inspire the people, especially the next champion. Same as I said in the beginning, right, never give up. Keep it going. If you want to be a champion, you have to put your time in there."
Ad

ONE 171: Qatar was broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, last Thursday, February 20. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com or on the official YouTube channel.

Bibiano Fernandes looks back on incredible ONE Championship career: "I put my heart in there"

Now that he's riding off into the sunset, 'The Flash' Bibiano Fernandes can't help but look back fondly on an incredible ONE Championship career for more than a decade.

Ad

He told the media:

"That division I had, I helped build that division. I did. I understand the game, I keep going. And every time I fight, I put my heart in there. I only go fight. Thank you Chatri, thank you ONE Championship. Thank you, everyone, [every] person that works in ONE Championship from the bottom to the top. Thank you everybody. Thank you to you guys. Thank you for all the support I had throughout my career. Thank you."

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी