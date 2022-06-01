"Fascinated with the vast potential for blockchain technology" - Kelvin Gastelum becomes the official ambassador of Backstage crypto

Kelvin Gastelum recently took to social media to announce that he is joining Backstage crypto as its official brand ambassador.

Backstage is a crypto organization that does NFT ticketing for events using platforms like metaverse. The organization has tie-ups with multiple clubs and athletes across the globe. It now welcomes Gastelum as the latest addition to its team as an official brand ambassador. Backstage announced the news by writing on Twitter:

"#Backstage is committed to fighting all the way up into the #crypto MVP Projects! We are bringing the heavyweights to our team! 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝 @KelvinGastelum, 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐫"

Gastelum also took to Twitter to break the news to his fans about his partnership with Backstage:

"Im really fascinated with the vast potential for blockchain technology and how @bksbackstage will shape the future of event and entertainment industry with the power of the true utility NFTs and metaverse. Backstage opens up a world of possibilities, for athletes and for fans!"

Kelvin Gastelum also recently revealed how the NFT account Marshall Inu has helped him during his rough times. He has been sidelined through injury for a while now and had to undergo surgery on his meniscus.

Marshall Inu is the NFT of Joe Rogan's dog, which offers financial assistance to fighters who need it.

What's next for Kelvin Gastelum in the UFC?

Kelvin Gastelum has been out of action since his loss to Jared Cannonier in August 2021. He was expected to return at UFC 273 against Nassourdine Imavov, who pulled out through injury and was replaced by Dricus Du Plessis.

However, Gastelum himself couldn't face his new opponent due to a knee injury. The 30-year-old revealed that he had injuries to his PCL, MCL, and meniscus. Doctors eventually decided that surgery was required on his knee.

Despite his recent absence, Gastelum is still ranked No.10 in the 185lbs division of the UFC. He has been on a tough run recently, dropping five out of his last six fights. However, the former TUF winner is rarely in a boring fight and is still one of the best fighters in the division. Details about his return to action are unknown.

