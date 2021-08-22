Kelvin Gastelum disagrees with judging but congratulates Jared Cannonier on closely fought main event of UFC Fight Night

In a fight card full of exciting displays of power, technique, and martial arts prowess, middleweights Kelvin Gastelum and Jared Cannonier put on a five-round barnburner. The top-ranked 185lbers gave it their all, putting on an incredible display of heart and resilience for 25 minutes. The closely fought battle saw Jared Cannonier emerging victorious by the narrowest of margins, winning a unanimous decision that read 48-47 on the judges' scorecards.

Many MMA fighters and fans alike agreed throughout the fight that it would be a difficult one to call if it went the distance. After five rounds of action, Jared Cannonier returned to the win column following his loss to Robert Whittaker at UFC 254. Kelvin Gastelum wasn't too happy with the decision, as was visible in his expression after the results were announced.

Soon after the fight, Gastelum tweeted to let the world know of his disagreement with the fight's outcome. The short tweet said:

"I think I won but whatever ..."

However, always one to take it in his stride and conduct himself as a true sportsman, Kelvin Gastelum wasted no time in congratulating Jared Cannonier. Displaying his heart and optimism, Gastelum wrote:

"Congratulations to Jared Cannonier on a very competitive fight! Small adjustments and we're back on top! Tonight just proved that! We're very close to being the best in the world. Almost there & On to the next one!"

It's hard not to feel for Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum just made his 20th UFC appearance and has been fighting the most elite competition for the last six years. What's baffling is that he is still just 29 years old.

Kelvin Gastelum has never taken the easy road...



📺 Last pick on TUF 17, but still went on to win the competition

👊 20 UFC bouts, including seven fights against current or former champions

After winning The Ultimate Fighter 17 as a middleweight, Gastelum tried his hand at welterweight. Following difficulties making the 170lbs welterweight limit, Gastelum moved back to middleweight and put himself in title contention.

Kelvin Gastelum was scheduled to fight Robert Whittaker for the undisputed UFC middleweight title at UFC 234. However, the fight fell through hours before it was scheduled to take place due to Whittaker needing emergency surgery.

Gastelum then faced Israel Adesanya for the interim title and treated fans to one of the greatest title fights in the history of the UFC. In an absolute barnburner of a battle, Israel Adesanya edged out Kelvin Gastelum via unanimous decision to take home the belt. To this day, Gastelum remains Adesanya's toughest test at middleweight.

Since then, Kelvin Gastelum has recorded just one win and four losses. It's important to note, though, that he has only ever faced top-tier competition. Almost always at a height and reach disadvantage, Kelvin Gastelum has still managed to prove himself to be one of the best middleweights in the world.

It will be interesting to see where he goes from here. Needless to say, Gastelum can hold his granite chin high and keep marching forward.

