When Cro Cop got Cro Copped - Kelvin Gastelum reminisces one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history

Kelvin Gastelum had a few words to say about one of the most shocking finishes inside the octagon. Fifteen years ago today, at UFC 70, heavyweights Mirko Cro Cop and Gabriel Gonzaga were scheduled as the main event in a title eliminator.

Mirko Filipovic, better known as Mirko Cro Cop, became one of the most feared strikers in the world during his days at PRIDE FC. The Croatian was known for his thunderous kicks that rendered opponents unconscious. However, in his bout against Gonzaga, the Brazilian shocked the world when he landed a devastating head kick with less than ten seconds to go in the very first round. To this day, it remains one of the most shocking upsets the sport has ever seen.

The UFC posted a throwback clip on the fifteenth anniversary of this shocking knockout. Kelvin Gastelum reacted with the caption:

"When crop cop, got cro croped ."

"When crop cop, got cro croped ."



#OnThisDay in 2007, Gabriel Gonzaga pulled off one of the most SHOCKING upsets in UFC history

Gastelum was most likely trying to type "When Cro Cop got Cro Copped" but was perhaps outdone by his autocorrect like many of us.

UFC 69 witnessed arguably the greatest upset of all time when Matt Serra shocked the world by stopping Georges St-Pierre with strikes and capturing the UFC welterweight title. Gabriel Gonzaga entered his UFC 70 bout against Cro Cop with most people doubting him in a similar manner.

The Brazilian quickly gave the doubters something to think about after he successfully caught a body kick from Cro Cop and brought the fight to his territory on the mat. With less than a minute remaining, Herb Dean stood the fighters up, and it was visible how fatigued Crop Cop felt after the exchange. Moments later, Gonzaga landed a thundering right high-kick that had the Croatian unconscious before he even hit the canvas.

This earned the Brazillian his only shot at UFC gold, but he fell short in his bid after Randy Couture knocked him out in the third round at UFC 74.

Mirko Cro Cop exacted his revenge in 2015 when he knocked out Gonzaga in their rematch. However, their first meeting will always be a shocking moment in combat sports history.

Kelvin Gastelum weighs in on Mike Tyson punching passenger in the face

Earlier today, a video was released of legendary boxer Mike Tyson throwing punches at a passenger who allegedly provoked the former world champion throughout their flight.

UFC middleweight Kelvin Gastelum was one of many figures from the combat sports world who had something to say about the situation. Gastelum tweeted:

"Drunk, annoying and rude. Pls don't be like this guy folks. I've been around Mike and he's an extremely calm person these days. This guy must've really brought it out of him."











check us out



"Drunk, annoying and rude. Pls don't be like this guy folks. I've been around Mike and he's an extremely calm person these days. This guy must've really brought it out of him."

TMZ Sports has reported that the man has received medical treatment and has gone to the police regarding the situation. As of right now, no charges have been filed.

