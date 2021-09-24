Kelvin Gastelum reveals the first thing he'll ask Henry Cejudo when they begin training together 

Kelvin Gastelum recently announced that he would no longer solely train out of Kings MMA with Rafael Cordero. He will now be mixing his time between Kings MMA and Henry Cejudo's Fight Ready gym in Arizona.

Gastelum has been consistently competitive at both welterweight and middleweight ever since he won The Ultimate Fighter. However, as of late, he has been struggling to pick up consistent victories.

He has only had one win in his last six fights. However, those fights have been against the likes of Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier and nearly all have been incredibly competitive. Nevertheless, he has still been losing, which has prompted the move to Fight Ready.

Kelvin Gastelum recently spoke with The Schmo in the buildup to UFC 267. He was asked what was the first thing he'd ask Henry Cejudo upon arriving at the new gym.

Kelvin Gastelum's response went as follows:

"How to elevate myself. He's got a way of thinking, a way of doing things and processing things that is just slightly above normal. And I want to see how to get there."

Kelvin Gastelum gives his prediction for the UFC 266 main event

Kelvin Gastelum is set to be in attendance for this weekend's UFC 266 pay-per-view. The card is stacked from top to bottom with talented fighters and exciting matchups, including the much anticipated return of Nick Diaz following an extended layoff.

The event's headline fight sees UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski attempt to make his second title defense. He'll face Brian 'T-City' Ortega. Volkanovski is the betting favorite for this fight and numerous members of the MMA world, including Michael Bisping, have also backed him.

However, Kelvin Gastelum believes's 'T-City' has the potential to score an upset. Ortega looked to be in the form of his life in his last fight. He dominated 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung over the course of five rounds. With that performance in mind, Kelvin Gastelum gave the following prediction:

"It'll be interesting. You know what, I kinda see Ortega winning this one. By submission for some reason."

You can check out The Schmo's full interview with Kelvin Gastelum below:

Also Read

Edited by Harvey Leonard