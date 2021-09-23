Watch: When Nick Diaz showed off his nunchuck skills while on a conference call 

Nick Diaz is one of the most entertaining fighters to have ever stepped foot inside the octagon. Diaz has always kept things real, whether it be in front of the camera or inside the octagon.

Back in 2010, Nick Diaz faced Marius Zaromskis for the Strikeforce welterweight title. Diaz was seen flaunting his nunchuk skills whilst on a conference call in the lead up to the fight.

Here's a clip of Nick Diaz showing off his skills with a pair of nunchuks:

Zaromskis entered the bout against Diaz having won nine of his last 10 bouts, which included back-to-back vicious head kick knockouts in the Japanese DREAM promotion. Known as the 'Whitemare', the Lithuanian also held the DREAM 170-pound strap at the time.

Nick Diaz had also won nine of his last 10 (one was later overturned to a no contest) and was riding a five-fight winning streak that included five finishes. Diaz had also recently defeated former Strikeforce middleweight champion Frank Shamrock.

Coming in as the favorite, Nick Diaz justified the odds by scoring a first-round TKO win over Zaromskis. 'Whitemare' was the early aggresor and scored a quick knockdown, which almost brought the fight to an end. However, known for his chin and heart, Diaz turtled up and walked his opponent down to the fence.

Nick Diaz overwhelmed Zaromskis, whose cardio began to fade, with sheer volume. The Stockton native finally landed a vicious right hook, forcing referee Troy Waugh to put an end to the beating with 20 seconds of the opening round left.

Nick Diaz's next fight

After winning the Strikeforce welterweight strap, Nick Diaz went on to challenge Georges St-Pierre for the UFC welterweight title. Diaz was last in action against Anderson Silva in January 2015.

The 38-year-old is now scheduled to make his much anticipated return to the octagon against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266.

Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler previously faced each other at UFC 47 in 2004. In a card headlined by Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell, Diaz perhaps stole the show with his second-round knockout victory over 'Ruthless'.

17 years later, Robbie Lawler will try to exact revenge at UFC 266. Diaz, meanwhile, will look to replicate the win he secured over Lawler towards the start of the century.

