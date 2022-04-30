"We pulled our guns out" - Kelvin Gastelum shares an incredible story from his time as a bail bondsman

Prior to and in the early days of his professional MMA career, Kelvin Gastelum worked as a bail bondsman. This job provided him with many interesting memories.

During a recent appearance on Marshall Inu's Mixed Marshall Arts YouTube show, Gastelum was asked about his time working in the profession.

He replied that it was a fun time that brought many memories. Gastelum shared a story that included the usage of firearms. He, alongside other agents, went after two brothers who skipped on paying their bail. The action took place at a gas station with one suspect's girlfriend setting the brothers up.

Gastelum recalled the whole situation:

"These two brothers were on the loose. They have skipped on their bail. So now we had to set them up. One of the girlfriends came in and set them up. We were gonna pull out on the gas station... There was about five or six different agents... We see the two brothers, the girl comes in, she goes in, pays for the gas and then we pulled out on them… We pulled our guns out, we told them to get out of the car, we make the arrest and we all go home safe and sound.”

Kelvin Gastelum on successful surgery and his comeback

UFC middleweight competitor Kelvin Gastelum is currently recovering from a knee injury. He was scheduled to take on Nassourdine Imavov at UFC 273, but his opponent pulled out of the fight due to visa issues. He was replaced by Dricus Du Plessis and the two were set to fight at the pay-per-view, but this time Gastelum was forced to withdraw due to the aforementioned injury.

The No.10-ranked middleweight shared an update on his health status by posting on Twitter:

"Surgery a success. Thank you all for your continued support! I'll be back to 100% in no time!!"

No time frame for a return has been announced.

Kelvin Gastelum’s last fight took place almost a year ago on August 21, 2021 at UFC on ESPN: Cannonier vs. Gastelum. He lost to Jared Canonnier via unanimous decision. This was his second consecutive defeat after he previously lost to Robert Whittaker at UFC on ESPN: Whittaker vs. Gastelum.

