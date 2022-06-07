×
"Wanderlei Silva style berserker mode" - Kenny Florian explains Taila Santos' keys to success in title bout against Valentina Shevchenko

Taila Santos (left), Kenny Florian (middle), and Valentina Shevchenko (right) (Images via Getty)
Modified Jun 07, 2022

Kenny Florian recently broke down the upcoming UFC Flyweight Championship fight between current champion Valentina Shevchenko and the no. 4 ranked Taila Santos. It goes down at UFC 275 on June 11.

Shevchenko has been one of the most dominant champions in UFC history, winning all eight of her UFC flyweight fights with six title defenses. Meanwhile, Santos is 4-1 in the UFC, with her only loss being a split decision in her debut against Mara Borella.

Most of the MMA world is predicting Shevchenko to win this fight, but Florian thinks there is a path to victory for Santos. During an episode of the Anik & Florian Podcast, 'KenFlo' listed his keys to success for the challenger by saying:

"Round 1 is where you can get it done against Shevchenko. That's when she is trying to heat it up. She's trying to figure it out. Go right at her, take it right to her, let her know you're there to fight, and test her chin early. That's when you can get it done, and I think you have to get it done before round 4...Go in there early Wanderlei Silva style berserker mode and try to get it done."

Santos has the odds stacked against her, but there will be opportunities to win this fight. The Brazilian is powerful and has gained experience against tough competition recently. As Florian stated, you need to get after Shevchenko early before she can calculate your timing and take over the fight.

Watch Kenny Florian discuss Shevchenko vs. Santos below:

Kenny Florian thinks Taila Santos needs to win before the fourth round to have a chance against Valentina Shevchenko

Shevchenko is dangerous at any point because of her world-class conditioning and durability. During the same episode of his podcast, Florian predicted what would happen if the fight goes to the championship rounds by saying:

"When it gets into rounds 4 and 5, I just don't think you're gonna be able to outpoint someone like Shevchenko. She cruises, she figures you out, and then she picks you apart."
Beating Shevchenko at flyweight has been one of the most difficult accomplishments in the UFC, considering no one has come close. If Santos wants to be the first, she must be ready to face adversity and persevere. With that said, anything can happen when the cage door locks.

