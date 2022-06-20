"I thought Kattar won" - Kenny Florian says he "had a problem" with the judging in UFC Austin main event between 'The Boston Finisher' and Josh Emmett

Kenny Florian recently shared his take on Josh Emmett's split decision win over Calvin Kattar at UFC Austin. According to 'KenFlo', 'The Boston Finisher' did enough to edge out a decision win over his opponent during their main event war this past Saturday.

During the most recent episode of the Anik & Florian Podcast, the 46-year-old opined that Emmett wasn't landing a lot of clean shots, which he thinks was likely missed by the judges because they didn't have the right view from cageside.

Here's what Florian said:

"If you don't have the right angle, you don't have the luxury of seeing it on the monitor, you think he's getting tagged with these shots... Those shots were skimming off the elbow, the arm, and the top of the head. I didn't see him land it clean, It looks impressive because Emmett is so damn fast. I don't want to take that away from him, and some of those shots were landing but not a lot of them."

Florian added:

"I think the judges were coming away with thinking that he was landing a lot of those shots when he just wasn't. It was a close fight but I had a problem with this call. I thought Kattar won."

Watch Kenny Florian discuss Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett below:

Emmitt and Kattar went to war for the full five rounds this past weekend. Both fighters displayed immense speed and volume throughout the fight. While it was a razor-close contest, many believed that Kattar should have been awarded the win.

UFC @ufc How have you scored it so far? #UFCAustin We're going the DISTANCE!How have you scored it so far? We're going the DISTANCE! 😳 How have you scored it so far? 👀 #UFCAustin https://t.co/SdOSb6lWbu

Josh Emmett wants the winner of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3

Josh Emmett hopes to be the next contender to challenge for the featherweight gold after his recent performance against Calvin Kattar.

At the post-fight press conference, the 37-year-old called for the winner of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3, which is set to go down at UFC 276 on July 2.

Here's what Emmett said:

"I want that shot. I said the number two and three guys are phenomenal fighters. They fought the top guys, Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski. We need some new blood in the division and I know I can compete with them. I’m the best featherweight on this planet, and I’m ready. I want to be sitting cageside in two weeks to see who I’m fighting next."

Catch Josh Emmett's full interaction with the media at the UFC Austin post-fight presser below:

Josh Emmett extended his winning streak to five with his split decision victory over Kattar this weekend. He is the one of the few top featherweights who is yet to duel with either Max Holloway or Alexander Volkanovski.

Emmett was ranked No.7 going into his bout against 'The Boston Finisher' and will likely enter the top five with the next update.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far