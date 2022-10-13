“Tailor-made for Andrade’s style” - Kevin Belingon feels John Lineker is walking into a trap

When No. 2 bantamweight contender Fabricio Andrade meets reigning champion John Lineker at ONE on Prime Video 3, it may be the most intriguing match-up of elite strikers in ONE bantamweight history.

Both fighters have a penchant for delivering spectacular knockouts. One only needs to look at their ONE Championship records to see the danger both these warriors bring to the Circle.

With nine combined fights under the ONE banner, there are zero defeats between them. There's also a whopping six knockouts, leading fans to one conclusion - someone is going to sleep on October 21st.

Speaking to ONE Championship about the highly-anticipated bantamweight clash is a man all too familiar with the power of John Lineker, Kevin Belingon. ‘The Silencer’ met ‘Hands of Stone’ in November 2020, suffering a second-round knockout against the eventual bantamweight world champion. Despite feeling the power that Lineker possesses firsthand, Belingon believes that the U.S. primetime match-up favors the challenger, Fabricio Andrade.

“Fabricio Andrade has excellent timing, and we’ve seen this in all of his fights. He knows how to set up his shots. And it looks like John Lineker is an opponent who is tailor-made for Andrade’s style. The kid likes fighters who come to fight and are aggressive. That’s where his timing and precision can shine, and he will be able to use his wide array of weapons.”

Being a world champion won’t change John Lineker’s heavy-handed style of combat

Sometimes, becoming a world champion in combat sports changes a fighter. Too often we see a hungry fighter battle his way to the top of the mountain only to drastically change his style in an effort to protect what he has earned. John Lineker has no intention of being that type of fighter.

After nearly 15 years of competition, ‘Hands of Stone’ has never once compromised the type of fighter he is, and the gold around his waist won’t change that according to the ONE world champion.

“Of course the belt is important, it was a very important achievement in my career, but my goal is always to get in there, have a fun fight, and put on a great show.”

Just to hammer home his point, Lineker took to Instagram and issued a challenge to his Prime Video opponent, daring him to stand and trade in the center of the Circle on October 21st:

"Fabricio! I dare you to stand toe to toe with me and strike until one of us goes down! You do not have the courage!"

