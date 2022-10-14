“That’s all he really needs” - Kevin Belingon says Fabricio Andrade can end John Lineker with one shot

A pair of Brazilian knockout artists are about to go to war at ONE on Prime Video 3. Fabricio Andrade is looking to take the bantamweight crown off reigning king John Lineker.

Former world champion of the division Kevin Belingon has a close eye on this world championship showdown. The Filipino-born fighter is aware of the power each man possesses.

'The Silencer' Kevin Belingon fought 'Hands of Stone' in 2020 and lost via knockout. Lineker would go on to defeat Bibiano Fernandes by way of knockout to earn the ONE bantamweight world championship. Lineker will look to defend his title for the first time against Fabricio Andrade, who is on a consecutive knockout win streak in ONE at this time.

Discussing the main event on October 21, Kevin Belingon outlined that Andrade only needs a single punch to walk away with ONE gold. In an interview with ONE Championship, the Filipino athlete said:

"Fabricio Andrade’s elbows and knees are special. They are devastating and he knows how to use them really well. He can thread the needle and find small openings, and that’s all he really needs. He’s a really good fighter with a bright future."

Fabricio Andrade agrees with Kevin Belingon

Kevin Belingon explained that 'Wonder Boy' only needs one punch to earn a knockout win. Brazilian fighter Fabricio Andrade agrees with this assessment. In an in earlier interview with SCMP MMA, Andrade said he would likely win via KO/TKO:

“He [John Lineker] can’t touch me… He’s 159 [lbs]. Like, he’s so small… I’m not just talking sh*t, I’m not disrespecting him. I’m saying what I believe: I’m going to finish him in the first round, and that’s a fact. He knows it. He knows that I’m going to finish him. That’s why he’s avoiding me.”

On a seven-fight win streak, with the most recent three being by KO/TKO, 'Wonder Boy' has earned his main event spotlight. At ONE on Prime Video 3 on October 21, he will be in the headlining bout, and he loves it. Speaking to SCMP MMA, he added:

“It’s amazing, amazing, that’s always what I have worked for my whole life, man, like… I haven’t been world champion yet, you know. So, I think that’s my main goal now. You know, I want to be a world champion.”

Watch the interview below:

