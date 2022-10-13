It's annoying, my son thinks I'm poor - Kevin Holland calls out "fake media BS" for spreading misinformation about his paycheck

Kevin Holland refuted a recent report about the amount of his fight purse for UFC 279.

Due to Khamzat Chimaev's weight mismanagement, Holland was forced to fight 'Borz' on extremely short notice. According to MMA journalist Meni Mayer, the UFC paid 'Trailblazer' $800,000 for his troubles.

However, Holland took it upon himself to shut down Mayer, claiming that the reported figure is inaccurate.

Check out Kevin Holland's response below:

Kevin Holland @Trailblaze2top

Could be less . Could be more 🤑. But either way…… Meni Mayer @MayerMeni Kevin Holland got paiddd at UFC 279!! According to sources close to the situation, Holland made $800,000 in guaranteed show money to fight Khamzat Chimaev on a little more than 24 hours notice Kevin Holland got paiddd at UFC 279!! According to sources close to the situation, Holland made $800,000 in guaranteed show money to fight Khamzat Chimaev on a little more than 24 hours notice 💰 https://t.co/IGH42Oh7OD We said we got paid but we damn sure didn’t tell anybody the number! @ko_reps taught me better than that! That number isn’t accurate.Could be less. Could be more 🤑. But either way…… twitter.com/MayerMeni/stat… We said we got paid but we damn sure didn’t tell anybody the number! @ko_reps taught me better than that! That number isn’t accurate. Could be less 💀. Could be more 🤑. But either way…… twitter.com/MayerMeni/stat… https://t.co/hJw4uPPWYW

Appearing on the latest episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Holland revisited the issue, saying he was annoyed with reports about his fight purse. On top of that, the UFC welterweight star added that it's no one's business to look up how much he's getting paid:

"Let's talk about that for a second... I see this fake media BS going around, talking about [how] I got this amount of money or that amount of money. They're wrong. You know I'm gonna be honest with you. It's pretty annoying because now, my whole family thinks I'm rich and my son looks at the number and he thinks I'm poor. So it's like, you guys don't know what I made and my financial business is my financial business."

Watch Kevin Holland's full interview below:

Kevin Holland reveals why he backpedaled on retirement

In the aftermath of UFC 279, Kevin Holland, 29, surprisingly announced on social media that he's leaving the sport. However, his retirement proved to be short-lived as he was booked for a fight just a couple of weeks after his announcement.

Then again, Holland claimed that, at the time of his posting, he was sincerely ready to call it quits on his career. The only thing that changed his mind, according to the Houston native, was the opportunity to fight Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson.

"I said if I got something magically wonderful or delicious – you know what I'm saying – I would step back up. And you know, what's more wonderful than 'Wonderboy?'"

Check out the tweet below:

Holland will collide with fellow fan-favorite Thompson in the headlining bout of the UFC Fight Night event scheduled for December 3. The matchup will take place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Poll : 0 votes