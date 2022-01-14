Kevin Holland names his pick for Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington at UFC 272

Kevin Holland recently made a prediction on who will win in the bad blood brawl between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

Despite a rumored TUF season never coming together for Covington and Masvidal, there is no shortage of hostility between the two fighters. From friends to training partners and now rivals, the fight finally happens on March 5th at UFC 272.

Ahead of the blockbuster pairing, 'Big Mouth' spoke on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour and gave his pick for the big fight coming up in March.

"Yeah, I gotta remix the song now, because I think I said the day wrong too. My bad, yeah, I just can't remember it right. Yeah, I mean, I guess I can do a pick. I mean, it would be cool if Masvidal won, but I don't think... I think Colby is probably going to win." Kevin Holland stated.

Watch Kevin Holland's interview with Ariel Helwani below:

Kevin Holland's Return To Welterweight

Holland is known for his activity. 'Trailblazer' has an uncanny ability to fluctuate his weight in order to compete in multiple divisions. Despite having a lengthy frame, Holland has safely made 170-pounds a number of times. In fact, for much of his early career, the 29-year-old mostly competed in the welterweight division.

While many of Holland's most notable fights came at 185lbs, it appears the rising star is ready to change gears. The Kung Fu fighter has a versatile shot selection that has helped him defeat the likes of former Strikeforce middleweight champion Ronaldo Souza.

Kevin Holland had a rocky 2021 season after losing to Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori consecutively. However, the general consensus after both fights painted a picture: if Holland works on his wrestling, he would be a troublesome force in whatever weight class he chooses to compete in.

The Texan fighter has recently enlisted help from former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks in the wrestling department.

It appears Holland chose an opportune time to pick things back up at welterweight. One of the biggest non-title fights in MMA history is going down this March between Covington and Masvidal.

'Big Mouth' will now be getting in on the welterweight action. A fight between Holland and Alex Oliveira has come together recently and fans are eager to see the adjustments Holland has worked on during the offseason.

