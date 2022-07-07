Marvin Vettori on that stuff - Kevin Holland suggests fans check USADA records after claiming 'The Italian Dream' is "strong as hell"

Kevin Holland has doubled down on his suspicions that Marvin Vettori could be using performance-enhancing drugs. The controversial claims started during International Fight Week when Holland revealed that Vettori and Thiago Santos are the physically strongest fighters he's ever fought.

Holland continued by saying that Vettori should be drug tested "three times a week." SportsKeeda posted the quote on Instagram, where a fan responded by saying, "Marvin seems strong."

'Trailblazer' decided to double down on his statement by responding:

"Marvin on that stuff check the records."

Sportskeeda Instagram post with Holland's response to fan

Vettori failed a drug test in 2018 and received a six-month suspension. 'The Italian Dream' was open about the situation, stating that he never knowingly used any performance-enhancing drugs. With that said, one can understand why Holland might not believe him.

Holland fought Vettori in April last year, where the latter won by unanimous decision. Since then, 'Trailblazer' has left the middleweight division and gone 2-0 at welterweight. The weight class switch has reinvigorated his career and opened up new opportunities.

What's next for Kevin Holland?

Holland last fought in June, where he finished Tim Means in the second round with the D'arce choke. 'Trailblazer' is now 2-0 at welterweight with the potential to draw a ranked opponent in his next fight. After beating Means, the 29-year-old American called out the No.9-ranked Sean Brady.

Watch Kevin Holland finish Tim Means below:

During an interview with MMA Junkie last week, Holland also said he would like to fight Nate Diaz or Stephen Thompson, but the matchup against Brady seemed more realistic. With that said, Thompson recently called out 'Trailblazer'.

Both matchups are intriguing for Holland. Thompson is a world-class striker who is ranked No.7 and would force 'Trailblazer' to mix it up or prove he can strike with the best. Meanwhile, Brady is a strong grappler, which the former middleweight tends to struggle against.

Overall, Holland's willingness to challenge himself and take tough fights is one of the reasons MMA fans love him. Add in his fan-friendly fighting style, and he's a must-see for diehard fans. The question is, can 'Trailblazer' continue to win and ultimately fight for a UFC title one day?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far