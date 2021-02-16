Kevin Holland claims he's ready to welcome Mike Perry to the UFC middleweight division as soon as this weekend

UFC middleweight contender Kevin Holland is pushing hard to be signed to yet another fight. Impressing many experts in the game with a dominant five-fight win streak, the 'Trail Blazer' is taking every chance at getting his hands on a potential next fight. However, his eyes do seem locked in on one man, and one man only.

Following Mike Perry's missed weight for his UFC 255 bout against Tim Means, Holland decided to leverage the situation to secure a fight.

“Is the platinum princess Gonna miss weight? He shoulda let @darrentill2 corner.... he could have helped with the weight cut. Shame!”

Citing Holland's growing interest in fighting Mike Perry, ESPN reporter and analyst Brett Okamoto took to his Twitter to express the former's take on it. Holland responded by saying,

“Coulda saved the platinum princess a few bucks from the commission fine.... thats A LOT of red pant**s from @VictoriasSecret shame! @PlatinumPerry shoulda said yes bucko.”

Kevin Holland's recent history

Given the present situation, it may seem to many that this fight would inevitably be next. But putting a finger over its potential would be far-fetched at best. After his emphatic win over Jacare Souza at UFC 256, Kevin Holland wasted no time in calling out 'The Chechen Wolf' Khamzat Chimaev in order to get the ball rolling.

However, UFC president Dana White shot down the possibility of a fight, with Chimaev scheduled to fight Leon Edwards soon. However, there is another twist in the tale.

Soon after his victory over Souza, Kevin Holland took to his Instagram by posting the following picture. And sure enough, Perry responded.

Mike Perry's response

Taking into account Mike Perry's struggle to make weight in the welterweight division, a move up could just brew the perfect storm. But Holland doesn't seem to have his head too caught up in the business side of things. Looking forward to his plans for 2021, he said:

“Everyone is starting to eat, so that feels good. I’m tremendously happy about the last year for us. Now that it’s a new year, that’s in the past. I’m focused on making sure 2021 is bigger and better. Any time they give me a chance to eat, I’m going to eat.”

Could it all conclude in an epic super-fight between these two warriors? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!