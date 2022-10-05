"I'm McGregor in this thing" - Kevin Holland confirms retirement after 'good payday' against Khamzat Chimaev, shares the only scenario where he may fight again

Kevin Holland shocked the mixed martial arts community when he seemingly announced his retirement following his UFC 279 loss to Khamzat Chimaev. Many, including UFC President Dana White, questioned whether Holland would actually walk away from the sport.

He has now seemingly confirmed that he is indeed hanging up his gloves.

During a recent appearance on the Real Eyes Recognize podcast, Kevin Holland confirmed his retirement:

"I'm retired from fighting. I had a good fight, good payday, had a good run. I see some of the people online like, 'Obviously, he realizes he'll never get a belt.' Times are rough for your boy, but I'm really really happy on the green side."

Holland shared the conditions that could bring him back to the octagon, stating that if a big opportunity arises, he might be tempted to return. He also revealed his interest in potentially working as a commentator or an analyst at some point down the line.

"Unless something super duper magical pops up, I'm pretty happy with the way things are. Maybe I could be on the little fights sitting on the side talking with 'DC' and them one day."

The podcast host would go on to call Holland 'Kevin McGregor', to which the UFC welterweight jokingly replied:

"I'm McGregor in this thing."

Watch Kevin Holland's comments on retirement below (starting at the 1:29 mark):

Dana White on Kevin Holland's retirement

Dana White shared that he doesn't believe that Kevin Holland will walk away from the sport in his prime. White noted that losing in the fashion that Holland did to Khamzat Chimaev could have led to the decision, as 'The Trailblazer' had been working on his wrestling.

Chimaev cruised to a dominant first-round submission win over Holland in the co-main event of UFC 279, taking the American down multiple times before locking in a D'Arce choke to force the tap-out. Holland didn't land a single strike, as highlighted by MMA reporter Luke Thomas.

Luke Thomas @lthomasnews Kevin Holland deserves all the credit in the world for accepting an unenviable assignment on last minute notice, but...



Look at the stat sheet Khamzat Chimaev forced him. Completely blanked him in *every* category. Bonkers. Kevin Holland deserves all the credit in the world for accepting an unenviable assignment on last minute notice, but...Look at the stat sheet Khamzat Chimaev forced him. Completely blanked him in *every* category. Bonkers. https://t.co/iOEL32uWqk

Speaking following the season finale of Dana White's Contender Series, the UFC president shared that he believes Holland's emotions played a part in his retirement announcement:

"He's an emotional guy so I think his emotions got the best of him. Just take some time, get back in the gym and whatever he wants to do - Obviously, I love the kid - whatever he wants to do, he can do, but, it's a little too soon for him to retire."

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Dana White feels it's "too soon" for Kevin Holland to retire.



“I think his emotions got the best of him. Take some time and get back in the gym.” Dana White feels it's "too soon" for Kevin Holland to retire.“I think his emotions got the best of him. Take some time and get back in the gym.” https://t.co/c3OipvgRuU

