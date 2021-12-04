"I'm gonna eat these boys up" - Kevin Holland feels his welterweight run will be a 'cake walk', names three toughest fights for him

Kevin Holland has been competing in the UFC's middleweight division since his 2018 debut. However, the 'Trailblazer' has been on a decline as he suffered two consecutive losses and a no-contest this year. Holland is now ready for a turnaround as he plans to make a welterweight debut in the promotion.

In November, Kevin Holland revealed through Instagram that he had decided to move down to the welterweight division for his next fight in 2022.

As Kevin Holland gets ready to make his welterweight debut in the UFC, the 27-year-old explained why a drop down to 170 pounds makes more sense and also revealed who he thought would be some of his toughest opponents in the division. Here's what Holland said during his recent interview with MMA Fighting's Damon Martin.

"I'm getting hung by these huge a** guys at 185 right. They are not doing any damage, they're just laying on top of me. So, I go down to 170 pounds. If I can get up from these guys who are pretty good wrestlers at 185, I know for sure what can do at 170. I got tired fighting at 170 back in the day not just because of the weight cut sucks, just because at the end of the day, once I crack those guys, they fall. So, it is a pretty good chance. I go smack a few heads at 170. The toughest fights at 170 would probably be Leon Edwards, Usman, and Chimaev. Other than that, everybody else is a dog walk. I don't care if they got an undefeated record or not, let's show me a big man at 170. Then once I get done with that, I get the title. I can go to 185 and fight the champ. I mean I'm tired of fighting all these humpers anyways."

Kevin Holland has been bullied on the ground in his recent UFC fights

Kevin Holland is one of the most active fighters in the UFC. He competed a total of five times in 2020 to break the record for most fights during a year. Unfortunately, the outspoken former Contender Series competitor has suffered back-to-back losses in the middleweight division to the likes of Marvin Vettori and Derek Brunson. Holland was largely dominated on the ground in these fights and a move to welterweight seems ideal at the moment.

