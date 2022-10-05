Breaking: Kevin Holland reverses retirement; to fight Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson on December 3, 2022

Kevin Holland has reversed his decision to retire and will be back in the octagon against Stephen Thompson in December.

Holland shocked the MMA world when he announced that he was quitting the sport last week. After suffering a brutal defeat to Khamzat Chimaev, some fans speculated that the experience had been too much for 'Trailblazer' and that he was looking to move onto other things.

Holland is one of the most captivating fighters in the UFC. Alongside his fighting style, his charismatic persona on the microphone makes 'Trailblazer' a massive fan-favorite.

His decision to accept the Chimaev fight on less than two days' notice to save the UFC 279 card further increased his popularity. This is why the news that 'Trailblazer' was hanging up the gloves shocked so many fans.

However, the UFC has just announced on Instagram a fight between him and veteran Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson:

"Fight fans, have we got a gift for you."

See the Instagram post below:

Kevin Holland had many fans worried that they had seen the last of him as a professional fighter. They are now able to put those worries to rest.

Kevin Holland posts on Instagram following fight announcement vs. Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson

Kevin Holland stunned MMA fans around the world by appearing to announce his retirement from the sport at just 30 years of age. However, the UFC have announced a fight between 'Trailblazer' and Stephen Thompson, which is set to take place on December 3, 2022.

Following the fight announcement, Holland posted a photoshopped image of himself and UFC president Dana White, with the following caption:

"Never left boss"

See the Instagram post below:

Dana White was previously asked about Holland's retirement and stated that he felt that 'Trailblazer' was nothing more than upset following a tough defeat at the hands of Khamzat Chimaev:

"You know I'm really close to this kid and I like him a lot. I think you lay in bed at night and go, 'Holy sh*t, how did that happen to me?' And he's an emotional guy, so I think his emotions got the best of him."

Watch the video below from 0:20:

One wonders if White and the UFC matchmakers were already discussing a fight between Kevin Holland and Stephen Thompson when this interview took place. However, all that matters to MMA fans is that one of their favorite fighters will be back in action before the end of 2022.

