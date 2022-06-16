Kevin Holland fires back at Joaquin Buckley for 'Batman bullsh*t' comment, whips out cash for "child support"

UFC welterweight Kevin Holland recently clapped back at Joaquin Buckley, responding to his comments about Holland's heroic actions being fake. In addition to setting the record straight, Holland referred to Buckley as his son and offered to pay child support for him.

In a recent interaction with Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw, Buckley went off on Holland for indulging in 'Batman bulls**t' to prevent people from discovering how he acts in real life.

While in conversation with the media during the pre-fight press conference ahead of his fight against Tim Means at UFC on ESPN 37, Holland set the record straight and jested that he was more like Superman than Batman. He claimed that things remain calm as long as he's wearing his spectacles, but everything changes once he takes them off, much like Clark Kent and Superman's dynamic:

"More Superman than Batman. So tell Buckley, you know, switch the names up and I don't what the f**k is Buckley even talking for, anyway... I mean, my son needs to piper down. You know what? Honestly, let me see, I got this new sponsor today, right? And dude gave me like racks on racks. Boom! Buckley, I'll take you shopping. There's child support right there Buckley. Here's some money for you right here, Buckley. Come on, take you shopping, boy, and go to the mall. Child support. I got you kid."

Watch Kevin Holland's full interaction with the media below:

Kevin Holland lauds upcoming opponent Tim Means for his striking

As his fight against Tim Means inches closer, Kevin Holland offered fans his take on his opponent's striking and boxing skills. He admitted that he was one of the better strikers in the UFC.

Holland recalled Means' fight against Mike Perry that took place back in November 2020 at UFC 255. 'The Dirty Bird' managed to overcome a tough first round by coming back hard and battering 'Platinum' over the course of the fight to walk away with a unanimous decision win.

"His striking's good. Yeah, I mean, his boxing looked great against Mike Perry, you know what I mean? I thought it looked good, you know? Little pop shots, little pop shots, little pop shots, never anything like really blasting behind him, but a lot of little pop shots. I mean, he does good movement," 'Trailblazer' said.

Tim Means and Kevin Holland are set to collide at UFC on ESPN 37. The action will unfold on June 18 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Watch Tim Means discuss his win over Mike Perry below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far