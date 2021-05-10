Kevin Holland, Jack Hermansson and other fighters weigh in on the UFC's 'best fisherman' debate

Kevin Holland and Jack Hermansson have had their say in the famous 'best fisherman' debate. Following Gregor Gillespie's impressive TKO victory against Diego Ferreira at UFC Vegas 26, the former declared that he was indeed the best fisherman in MMA. Moments before the result of the fight was formally announced, Gillespie said:

"I told you, best condition, best wrestler, best fisherman. I'm going hiking tomorrow. Best hiker. That's me baby"

Taking to their Instagram handles in response to the statement, UFC middleweights Kevin Holland and Jack Hermansson went on to publish their opinions. Taking part in the debate whilst appearing to be in the shower, Holland said:

"All you f**king guys talking about who the best fisherman is. It's f**king me. The way I hunt down 230-pound women looking like whales is ridiculous"

While the crux of the statement may have carried a different meaning to Gillespie, Kevin Holland clearly seems to clearly be on a different tangent. However, the same cannot be said about Jack Hermansson. Revealing his big catch a few hours back on Instagram, he said:

"I am furious! These guys have nothing on me when it comes to fishing! Let’s do a match on @espn #bestfishermaninmma"

Who did Kevin Holland and Jack Hermansson lose to?

Having previously faced Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 23, Kevin Holland is currently on a two-fight losing streak. While the 28-year old Californian showed much promise with five straight wins under his belt in 2020, he is currently ranked number ten in the UFC's rankings. Sharing a loss against the same opponent, Kevin Holland and Jack Hermansson both feature losses on their record against the durable Marvin Vettori. Going the distance in what were both unanimous decision victories for the 'Italian Dream', Vettori is next in line for middleweight championship contention against titleholder Israel Adesanya.

Scheduled to face Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC 262, Jack Hermansson will now look to get back to winning ways. While an upcoming bout for Kevin Holland still seems to be in the works, 'Trailblazer' does require some adequate rest. Having faced two opponents in quick succession for five-round bouts, Holland may still need time to recover from injuries.

Who do you anticipate to be next in line for Kevin Holland and Jack Hermansson? And who do you think qualifies as the best fisherman in MMA?

