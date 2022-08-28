Kevin Holland jibes at UFC middleweight contender for calling out Darren Till but ignoring his apparent callout

Kevin Holland has fired shots at UFC middleweight contender Dricus Du Plessis.

'Stillknocks' recently called out Darren Till on social media, claiming that it would be an easy fight for 'The Gorilla' to put his name in the winner's column again. Plessis even agreed to take the fight on three weeks' short notice and wrote:

"Call out made! @darrentill2.0 Let’s go #ufc279 @ufc @mickmaynard2 @danawhite"

Responding to Du Plessis' post on Instagram, Holland took a jibe at the South African fighter for failing to respond to his callouts and challenging Darren Till to a fight instead:

"Something about @dricusduplessis I don’t like maybe it’s the way he fights or just the way he acts in general…… but I do think it’s funny you call out @darrentill2.0 but don’t respond to my message. 🤷🏿‍♂️ #awkward #cloutdemons #blackpanther #na #whitepanther #alterego"

Check out Kevin Holland's Instagram post below:

'Trailblazer' last fought Tim Means at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett back in June this year. Holland won the fight via submission. The 29-year-old American is currently on a three-fight win streak and holds a pro record of 23 wins and seven losses.

Welterweight contender Kevin Holland names his toughest fights in the UFC so far

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, UFC welterweight prospect Kevin Holland discussed the strongest fighters that he has ever fought. The 29-year-old California-born fighter believes Thiago Santos and Marvin Vettori to be the two toughest opponents of his MMA career:

"I don't know, Thiago Santos probably. Yeah, Thiago Santos. He's a f***ing dog, dude's a monster. [Marvin] Vettori was strong. Vettori was strong as s**t. Drug test that guy three times a week, he was strong as hell. So, Vettori and Thiago Santos have to be the strongest guys I've ever fought."

Check out Holland name his strongest opponents in the video below:

Holland met Santos at UFC 227 where the Brazilian defeated 'Trailblazer' via decision.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland locked horns with Marvin Vettori back in 2021 at UFC Vegas 23. His fight against Vettori did not go as planned as he suffered a decision loss at the hands of 'The Italian Dream'.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol derrota a Kevin Holland por decisión unánime en la estelar de Oficial, @MarvinVettori derrota a Kevin Holland por decisión unánime en la estelar de #UFCVegas23 Oficial, @MarvinVettori 🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹 derrota a Kevin Holland por decisión unánime en la estelar de #UFCVegas23 💥 https://t.co/a1cOokMVZ1

