"The guy who plays Batman"- Kevin Holland lists the celebrities he wants to fight

UFC fan-favorite Kevin Holland has revealed which celebrities he’d love to fight. In a short clip posted to the ESPN MMA YouTube channel, Holland was asked to name three such names.

‘Trailblazer’ responded by suggesting he’d like to fight Chris Hemsworth, who plays ‘Thor’ in Hollywood's Marvel Cinematic Universe. Holland also indicated that he’d like to fight the actor who plays the role of ‘Batman.’ Intriguingly, there were three actors whose images and names were displayed on-screen in the video – Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, and Robert Pattinson.

All three actors have played the role of ‘Batman’ in modern cinema. Furthermore, Holland jestingly noted that he’d like to fight former NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski:

“The guy who plays ‘Thor,’ the guy who plays ‘Batman,’ and that big, old, mother-jumper over there, ‘Gronk.’”

Speaking of which, Holland himself has lately earned a reputation for being a real-life version of ‘Batman.’ From stopping an alleged car thief in October 2021 to subduing a shooter in March of this year, the UFC welterweight has time and again come to civilians’ aid.

In May this year, Kevin Holland rescued a man from a tractor-trailer after it had overturned into an embankment off a highway. Holland’s acts of kindness and exciting fighting style have turned him into one of the most beloved fighters in MMA today.

Kevin Holland lists potential opponents for his next UFC fight

'Trailblazer' has looked incredible since his drop from the middleweight to the welterweight division. He’s currently on a two-fight win streak and has been lobbying to face Stephen Thompson, Nate Diaz, or Sean Brady.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Kevin Holland called for a fight against wrestling savant Sean Brady, despite the latter being a tough stylistic matchup for a striking specialist like him. Alternatively, he reiterated that he’d love to fight ‘Wonderboy’ or Diaz:

"He's top of the list [Thompson] because he's the one who said my name most recently after a dub. My choice, honestly, everybody thinks I would probably choose Diaz, right? I'd love Diaz. I'd love those guys because they are veterans, and they're dogs, but realistically, I love that Sean Brady fight."

