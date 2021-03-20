Kevin Holland reacts to Paulo Costa claiming he "drank too much wine" before facing Israel Adesanya at UFC 253

Surging UFC middleweight contender Kevin Holland believes that Paulo Costa's excuse of having drunk too much wine ahead of his fight with Israel Adesanya is just sour grapes.

Months after his loss to Adesanya at UFC 253, Costa revealed that he drank too much wine to try and get some sleep on the night before the fight. He said that he was hungover during the fight and that it cost him dearly. According to Holland, these things shouldn't really matter if you're a fighter. When you've got a job to do, you've got to go out there and take care of it, no matter what.

In a recent interaction with MMA Fighting, Holland said Costa talked too much smack heading into the fight. Because of his subsequent loss, the Brazilian is trying to hide behind silly excuses. Trailblazer said that Costa shouldn't have talked the big game in the first place since he can't handle a loss:

"Little too much wine? Sh*t, he can give me six shots of Howler Head and I'd still go out there and bust your head. I don't really think it matters, you know. I come from a kung-fu place, I'm like drunken monkey around here. These undefeated guys, you know, guys that haven't tasted a loss before and they finally taste a loss. They just tend to cry a lot. B*tch, go out there and do better next time. If you can't handle losing after talking shit, don't talk sh*t."

Kevin Holland sets his sights on championship gold

Kevin Holland is set to take on veteran middleweight contender Derek Brunson in the main event of UFC Vegas 22 this weekend. Holland is on an incredible five-fight win streak inside the octagon and another win against a #7 ranked contender will definitely put him in the title picture.

At this point, if you dislike Kevin Holland I can’t trust you 😂pic.twitter.com/sUIBZwxYbN — The MMA Dude™ (@philthemmadude) March 19, 2021

