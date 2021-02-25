Kevin Holland thinks Justin Gaethje put on an "embarrassing" performance against Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC middleweight fighter, Kevin Holland recently gave his opinion on Justin Gaethje's performance against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254. In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Kevin Holland said:

"I mean I like Justin Gaethje but his performance against Khabib was fucking embarrassing... He fucking ran the whole time... If I run like that against Derek Brunson, that's a problem. Don't run from somebody just cause you're scared."

Justin Gaethje challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title in October last year on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Though the challenger seemed to have a few good moments early in the fight, Nurmagomedov ended the first round by landing his first takedown. After securing another takedown early in the second round, 'The Eagle' mounted Justin Gaethje and eventually transitioned into a triangle choke, which earned him the submission victory.

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement after bettering his professional record to 29-0 to the surprise of fight fans all around the world. Khabib Nurmagomedov later stated that he believes he won the fight mentally rather than physically. Reminiscing on the fight in a recent interview, Khabib told ACA light heavyweight fighter Magomed Ismailov:

"He gave up. I mean, his will was broken. He gave up mentally. I don’t think that I won this fight physically, but rather mentally. I remember when he hit me with the uppercut and left hook, this one was very good. To be honest, we had a big talk in this fight. So I’m asking him, ‘Is that all?’ I saw his eyes, he got lost."

Kevin Holland on his next fight

After taking the UFC by storm by winning all his five fights in 2020, Kevin Holland is set to return to the Octagon this year against Derek Brunson in March.

Advertisement

Derek Brunson is riding a three-fight win streak, which includes an emphatic victory over Edmen Shahbazyan in his last outing. However, Brunson has previously lost to elite competition in the division like Jacare Souza and Israel Adesanya.

This could be the reason for Kevin Holland tagging him with the 'gatekeeper' status. Kevin Holland told MMA Junkie in an interview:

"I just hate that Brunson is my first main event. I mean, the storyline is good. It’s cool. Everything is amazing there. I’m having fun with him online. He’s kind of making me enjoy it that it is him. But at the same time, Brunson? He’s kind of the gatekeeper. He’s another year older. It was just his birthday."