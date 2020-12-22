Kevin Holland thinks TJ Dillashaw's title wins should be wiped from his record

As TJ Dillashaw is about to return from a two-year USADA suspension, Kevin Holland has an interesting theory regarding his record.

In January of 2019, Dillashaw dropped down to flyweight to try and become champ-champ when he fought Henry Cejudo. Unfortunately for Dillashaw, he was knocked out in the first round. Although the loss was disappointing, in April, it was revealed he was suspended for two-years due to EPO use.

Immediately, many questioned if this was something TJ Dillashaw was doing his entire career or just recently. For Holland, he believes all of Dillashaw's wins should be overturned to a no-contest.

Dog if this was like NCAA sports your ‘titles’ would have been wiped out of the record books. #cmonman my money is with @funkmasterMMA in that division. https://t.co/llDsQxql8R — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) December 20, 2020

TJ Dillashaw's history with EPO

Although that was the first, and only time TJ Dillashaw was caught for EPO use, it was something his former opponent, Cody Garbrandt speculated he was on for years.

Test all his samples I bet for a fact more epo pops up, @TJDillashaw is a coward. Tj call me when that suspension is up! Scum bag https://t.co/LIjynev9VT — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) April 9, 2019

“He stole a lot from me,” Garbrandt said back at UFC Sacramento in July of 2019 via MMAFighting. “I wasn’t surprised at all. I was surprised that’s the first time USADA’s ever tested for EPO. I stated back in - what was it 2017? - that I’d like to do more invasive testing. We have to log in everywhere we go. We have to answer the door at 6:00am, piss, urine, blood, everything, write down every supplement we have. There should be no boundaries or picos or this or that. You either cheat or you don’t.

“The first time he got tested for EPO was when he fought Henry? It’s crazy. What are they even testing for. We’re not in there shooting steroids and getting big, they’re doing EPO, they’re doing all that kind of sh*t to cardio base. I knew that. I knew T.J. was on that and that’s why I said I wanted more invasive testing. He’s been on it for five, six years. And that’s not the only thing he’s on. There’s a lot of other fighters that are on sh*t too, so if you’re gonna draw a line on what we can do or how we can test - you can’t keep this sample, we can’t detect EPO - then what are we getting tested for? Let it all be legal and let’s all get juiced up and go in there and f*ck each other up.”

Possible opponents for TJ Dillashaw's return

With TJ Dillashaw due to return next month, he has no shortage of possible opponents for his return.

I heard everyone is calling me out, cause they all know that’s my belt 🥱 @ufc — TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) December 20, 2020

On Saturday's UFC Vegas 17 card alone, both Jose Aldo and Rob Font called him out, and both fights make sense. TJ Dillashaw has also claimed he will be fighting for the belt in his first fight back. But, if that doesn't happen, the rivalry fight with Urijah Faber is a fight that can always happen.